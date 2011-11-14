* Italy, Greece appoint new government leaders
* Italian debt yields resume rise after auction
* Yen strongest since last intervention by Japan
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The euro slid against the
U.S. dollar on Monday as new governments in Italy and Greece
failed to ease fears about the euro-zone sovereign debt
crisis, a crisis that German Chancellor Angela Merkel termed
Europe's "toughest hour since World War Two."
Italy paid a euro-era high price to sell five-year bonds
on Monday, just a day after former European Commissioner Mario
Monti was named to lead the country -- a move that had been
hoped would help restore investor confidence.
News that Italian Treasury Director General Vittorio
Grilli is considering resigning as early as Tuesday to take up
a job in the private sector with investment bank J.P. Morgan,
according to sources, added to the euro's woes. For details,
see [ID:nR1E7MC00A]
In Greece, new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, a former
European Central Bank vice president, will have to win
Wednesday's confidence vote in his cabinet before meeting
euro-zone finance ministers in Brussels on Thursday, as
uncertainty persisted over whether Athens will receive the
next tranche of aid to avoid a default. [ID:nL5E7ME25X]
Papademos said on Monday that Greece's only choice was to
remain in the euro zone, and the country had to widen its tax
base and fight rampant tax evasion, a problem identified by
economists as a serious hindrance to Greece's budget
performance. [ID:nA8E7MA013]
"Like many times before, the Europeans delivered the
necessary policy response to avert a meltdown with both Italy
and Greece moving to install national unity governments, led
by technocrats," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
But "this is unlikely to be a silver bullet and many
questions still remain," he said. "Outside of brief short-
covering rallies, we expect the euro to remain under pressure
in the coming weeks, and ultimately end the year around
$1.29."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Europe faced
its "toughest hour since World War Two" and urged her party to
set aside misgivings about the euro and accept closer
political integration as a solution to the bloc's deepening
debt crisis.
But she offered no new ideas for resolving the crisis that
has forced bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal, and
stirred doubts about the survival of the 13-year-old currency
area. [ID:nLDE7AD01R]
The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.3636 EUR=. It had fallen
as low as $1.3590 on Reuters data after breaking below support
at its 100-week moving average around $1.3638. It also slid
0.8 percent to 105.15 yen EURJPY=.
Further downside support lies around $1.3360, the low in
September, followed by $1.3145, the October low, technical
analysts said. Resistance is seen near $1.3870, its high set
on Nov. 1, with offers from Asian sovereign investors
reportedly just above that.
The euro-zone common currency briefly pared losses after
an auction of 3 billion euros of five-year Italian bonds drew
decent demand, despite yields hitting 6.29 percent, a high
since the euro was introduced in 1999.
But the relief was short-lived. [ID:nL5E7ME1WB1]
In a sign that the debt crisis may spread further, Spanish
10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose above 6 percent on
Monday for the first time since the European Central Bank
started to buy the country's bonds in August.[ID:nL5E7ME2C8]
YEN STRENGTH
The dollar was unchanged at 77.12 yen JPY=, after
earlier falling as low as 76.811 on electronic trading
platform EBS JPY=EBS, its lowest since Japan's massive
yen-selling intervention efforts on Oct. 31.
Dollar/yen has now broken through the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the move on intervention on an
intraday basis both Friday and Monday.
"Intervention concerns are likely to see yen advances
tempered as Japanese officials continue to eye the FX markets
for 'excess speculation,' with pledges from Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda that actions will be taken to aggressively
combat 'excessive currency fluctuations,'" said Michael
Boutros, currency analyst at DailyFX.com.
The head of the International Monetary Fund said on
Saturday that Japan's recent currency intervention aimed at
curbing excess volatility was in line with the spirit of G7
and G20, although concerted action is the most efficient way.
[ID:nT9E7HU00M]
Traders said interventions, particularly unilateral
actions such as Japan's, are unlikely to have a long-term
impact and the dollar may slip on any signs of problems in the
U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Jan
Paschal)