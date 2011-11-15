* Italian, Spanish yields rise as contagion fears grow
* Investors doubt Europe's ability to contain debt crisis
* Euro/dollar nears support at $1.3481, yen strengthens
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 15 The euro dropped against the
dollar and hit a five-week low against the yen on Tuesday, with
selling likely continue as fears grew the euro zone's debt
crisis is spreading across the region.
Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=TWEB climbed back above the
key 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable, and Spanish
borrowing costs rose ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond
on Thursday. [GVD/EUR]
And in a worrying sign of the crisis moving beyond Italy,
the spread of French, Belgian, Austria the spread of French,
Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all
hit the highest levels since the euro was launched in 1999,
while the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early
2009.
The market's optimism over the new technocrat-led
governments in Greece and Italy proved short-lived as investors
refocused on worries about the ability of European policymakers
to contain the deepening debt crisis, which German Chancellor
Angela Merkel called Europe's "toughest hour since World War
Two."
"The continuing deterioration in the euro zone credit
markets suggests that authorities are unable to pacify the
markets with their current efforts," said Boris Schlossberg,
director of currency research at GFT in Jersey City.
"The euro/dollar looks ready to test support at $1.3500 as
risk aversion flows accelerate."
The euro EUR= fell 0.5 percent to $1.3553, having dropped
to a session trough of $1.3510 on Reuters data and edging
closer to a one-month low of $1.3481 set last week.
It lost 0.7 percent to 104.28 yen EURJPY=, after sliding
as low as 103.95, the weakest since Oct. 10. It broke below its
Ichimoku cloud base around 104.10 yen, and charts suggested a
clean break below that level by Wednesday's close would open
the door to more losses, according to technical analysts.
Adding to bearish sentiment, the German ZEW survey showed
analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, the ninth
monthly decline in a row. [ID:nF9E7JH017]
DISORDERLY OUTCOME
Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU expects the euro to
fall to around $1.25 over the next six months, saying there was
a risk the market would start to price in a "disorderly
outcome" to the crisis.
"The ultimate outcome is still unclear -- whether the euro
zone moves closer to fiscal integration or whether there is a
more disorderly break-up."
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital
in Toronto, recommends investors short the euro/dollar at
$1.3550, with a target of 1.3250.
She said repatriation flows have temporarily supported the
euro, but they will dry up, removing an important piece of
support. "Near-term sentiment has turned back against the euro
and it is unlikely that the next few sessions will bring a
catalyst to reverse this shift," Sutton said.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
Monday speculators trimmed bets against the euro in the week to
Nov. 8, suggesting diminishing scope for a short-covering
rebound in the common currency. [IMM/FX]
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 76.96 yen JPY=EBS,
hovering around its 55-day moving average at 76.95 yen. It had
earlier jumped to an intraday high of 77.51 yen on trading
platform EBS.
Traders said investors would likely sell the dollar on
rallies as the yen was well-placed to gain in a risk-averse
environment despite the possibility of Japanese action to curb
the yen's strength.
