By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The euro hit five-week lows
against the dollar and yen on Wednesday as rising French and
Italian borrowing costs heightened worries about contagion in
the euro zone debt crisis.
The European Central Bank's purchase of Italian and Spanish
bonds brought only temporarily relief. Once intervention
stopped, yields resumed climbing as investors doubted how much
the ECB can buy to support the bond market.
Analysts expect the euro to remain under pressure as
troubles in the periphery appear to be spreading to core
nations in Europe, with France the latest target of investor
angst, and as policy makers remain behind the curve in finding
a solution to the region's debt problems.
"Markets are slowly losing their will to believe in an EU
solution, and this is being reflected in the debt market," said
Paul Bregg, a currency trader at Western Union Business
Solutions in Denver, Colorado.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3497 EUR=, after earlier
dropping as low as $1.3427 on Reuters data, the weakest level
since Oct. 10. Against the yen, it also slipped 0.3 percent, to
103.97 yen EURJPY=, after earlier hitting 103.37 yen.
The common currency also came under pressure after Italian
bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said it would ask the ECB to extend
its access to funding, stoking concerns about the health of
euro zone banks. [ID:nL5E7MG237]
"We are likely to stay in a fairly stressed environment
until banks and asset managers have sufficiently deleveraged,"
said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale in
London. "It continues to suggest that euro/dollar is steadily
heading for the $1.3140 October low."
Traders cited euro selling from macro funds. Samarjit
Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon
in Boston, said net inflows into the euro "have virtually dried
up, with the seeming hesitation on the part of even the more
tactical market participants."
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 77.01 yen JPY=, while
it rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies .DXY.
ECB ROLE
Bond purchases by the ECB initially pushed Italian yields
down to around 6.83 percent IT10YT=TWEB and sparked a rebound
in the euro. But yields later climbed back above 7 percent, a
level widely deemed unsustainable.
Mario Monti, a former European commissioner, was sworn in
as prime minister and formed a new technocrat government in
Italy on Wednesday, but analysts were skeptical the move would
be enough to calm financial markets.
"There's still no improvement on bond markets so it's hard
to see what can be done in the short term to reverse this,"
said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
In a sign the debt crisis is spreading to Europe's core
economies, the yield spread between French 10-year government
bonds over German Bunds hit its highest level since the euro's
launch in 1999 before easing. France is the second-largest
economy in the euro zone.
This made for a difficult backdrop for auctions of up to 11
billion euros of Spanish and French bonds Thursday. The Spanish
sale of new 10-year debt is likely to struggle as the country's
finances come under scrutiny days before a general election.
France and Germany clashed over whether the European
Central Bank should intervene to halt the debt crisis.
A French government spokeswoman said the ECB's role is to
ensure the stability of the euro, but also the financial
stability of Europe. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel made
clear Berlin would resist pressure for the central bank to take
a bigger role in resolving the debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MF410]
Western Union's Bregg said the rise in French borrowing
costs was especially worrying. "Rumors of a debt downgrade are
circling daily. This is not good news, especially when France
is one of the main funding countries for the bailout fund and
Europe's number two economy."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)