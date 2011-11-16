* Euro hits five-week low, eyes Oct trough around $1.3140
* ECB's buying Italian bonds fails to bring down yields
* More euro losses seen as crisis spreads to core Europe
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The euro fell to five-week
lows against the dollar and yen on Wednesday as rising French
and Italian borrowing costs heightened concerns about contagion
in the euro zone debt crisis.
The European Central Bank's purchase of Italian and Spanish
bonds brought only temporary relief. Once intervention stopped,
yields resumed climbing as investors doubted how much the ECB
can buy to support the bond market.
Analysts expect the euro to remain under pressure as
troubles in the periphery appear to be spreading to core
nations in Europe with France the latest target of investor
angst as policy makers remain behind the curve in finding a
solution to the region's debt problems.
"The euro/dollar is being pushed and pulled by many things
in the market of late, but ECB intervention in the Italian and
Spanish bond markets seems to give the pair some support and
comfort today," said Greg Michalowski, chief currency analyst
at FXDD, a retail brokerage in New York. "Tomorrow Spain is
scheduled to sell 4 billion 10 year bonds. How that auction
goes will give the market a clue as to the real demand from
investors."
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3495 EUR=, after
earlier dropping as low as $1.3427 on Reuters data, the weakest
level since Oct. 10.
Against the yen, it down 0.4 percent at 103.87 yen
EURJPY=, after earlier hitting 103.37 yen.
The common currency also came under pressure after Italian
bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said it would ask the ECB to extend
its access to funding, stoking concerns about the health of
euro zone banks. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MG237]
"Markets are slowly losing their will to believe in an EU
solution, and this is being reflected in the debt market," said
Paul Bregg, a currency trader at Western Union Business
Solutions in Denver, Colorado.
Traders cited euro selling from macro funds. Samarjit
Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon
in Boston, said net inflows into the euro "have virtually dried
up, with the seeming hesitation on the part of even the more
tactical market participants."
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 76.98 yen JPY=.
Dollar/yen has now broken through the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the move on the Oct 31 intervention on an
intraday basis for four straight days.
ECB ROLE
Bond purchases by the ECB initially pushed Italian yields
down to around 6.83 percent IT10YT=TWEB and sparked a rebound
in the euro. But yields later climbed back above 7 percent, a
level widely deemed unsustainable.
Mario Monti, a former European commissioner, was sworn in
as Italy's prime minister and formed a new technocrat
government on Wednesday, but analysts were skeptical the move
would be enough to calm financial markets.
In a sign the debt crisis is spreading to Europe's core
economies, the yield spread between French 10-year government
bonds over German Bunds hit its highest level since the euro's
launch in 1999 before easing. France is the second-largest
economy in the euro zone.
This made for a difficult backdrop for auctions of up to 11
billion euros of Spanish and French bonds Thursday. The Spanish
sale of new 10-year debt is likely to struggle as the country's
finances come under scrutiny days before a general election.
France and Germany clashed over whether the European
Central Bank should intervene to halt the debt crisis.
A French government spokeswoman said the ECB's role is to
ensure the stability of the euro and also the financial
stability of Europe. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel made
clear Berlin would resist pressure for the central bank to take
a bigger role in resolving the debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MF410]
Western Union's Bregg said the rise in French borrowing
costs was especially worrying. "Rumors of a debt downgrade are
circling daily. This is not good news, especially when France
is one of the main funding countries for the bailout fund and
Europe's number two economy."
(Reporting by Nick Olivari and Wanfeng Zhou, Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)