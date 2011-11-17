* Spanish bond yields soar after poor auction
* Euro edges higher from 5-week low versus dollar
* Italy's Mario Monti outlines reforms to boost confidence
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The euro rose from a five-week
low against the dollar on Thursday after Italy's new prime
minister pledged reforms to restore investor confidence, but
gains could be short-lived on fears the debt crisis is
spreading to larger euro zone economies.
U.S. data showing initial jobless claims at a seven-month
low last week and a smaller-than-expected fall in housing
starts also boosted appetite for risk and lifted the euro.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti outlined a broad raft of
policy priorities including pension and labor market reform, a
crackdown on tax evasion and changes to the tax system. Italy
has been at the center of Europe's debt crisis lately after its
bond yields soared above the dangerous 7-percent level.
But analysts said any optimism about Monti's speech would
likely be overshadowed by poor debt auction results in Spain
and France. Madrid was forced to pay the highest borrowing
costs since 1997 at a sale of 10-year bonds, while Paris had to
pay markedly more to sell 7 billion euros of government debt.
"I don't think that (Monti's) comments alone are enough to
provide any meaningful strength for the euro," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington. "Talk by euro zone leaders however is
increasingly cheap."
"The core issues here are that Europe is not growing at a
pace fast enough to bring down its debt levels," he said.
"Until they come up with a system to effectively support some
of these countries, you will see the euro trend lower."
The euro EUR= rose 0.4 percent to $1.3515, off a
five-week low of $1.3420 set on Reuters data.
The Spanish and French debt sales came at a critical phase
of the debt crisis now threatening to ensnare France and other
euro zone states like the Netherlands and Finland, boding ill
for the euro.
"The Spanish auction was really bad and yields are rising
to levels where there are expectations that fresh margin calls
will be imposed," said Nomura currency analyst Geoff Kendrick.
"The only way to trade euro is to sell. It is headed lower and
our year-end target of $1.30 looks to be tested soon."
Traders cited offers around $1.3510-15 while reported
option expiries at $1.3500 and $1.3440 could dictate price
action and were likely to leave the euro hemmed within its
recent range. Key support lies near $1.3140, the October low.
European Central Bank forays in Italian and Spanish debt
markets before and after the sales looked to be in modest
sizes, traders said, adding to the concerns.
Talk that the ECB should take a greater role in tackling
the crisis has intensified in recent days with Paris arguing
the central bank should intervene more forcefully. But Germany
and the ECB itself oppose that view.
Spanish yields have been driven sharply higher this month,
despite ECB buying of the country's bonds, while French/German
10-year yield spreads have hit their highest in the euro era.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 104.04
EURJPY=R. The dollar slipped 0.1 percent at 76.95 yen JPY=.
The outlook for euro zone assets took another beating after
rating agency Moody's downgraded 12 German public sector
banks.
The risk for the U.S. economy from the debt crisis is also
growing and Fitch warned it may downgrade its outlook for U.S.
banks because of contagion risks from Europe.
According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS) data,
U.S. banks' foreign claims on Europe totaled around $1.44
trillion at the end the second quarter of 2011, with exposure
to peripheral economies Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and
Spain totaling $188.8 billion.
