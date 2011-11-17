* Spanish bond yields soar after poor auction

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Nov 17 The euro rose from a five-week low against the dollar on Thursday after Italy's new prime minister pledged reforms to restore investor confidence, but gains could be short-lived on fears the debt crisis is spreading to larger euro zone economies.

U.S. data showing initial jobless claims at a seven-month low last week and a smaller-than-expected fall in housing starts also boosted appetite for risk and lifted the euro.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti outlined a broad raft of policy priorities including pension and labor market reform, a crackdown on tax evasion and changes to the tax system. Italy has been at the center of Europe's debt crisis lately after its bond yields soared above the dangerous 7-percent level.

But analysts said any optimism about Monti's speech would likely be overshadowed by poor debt auction results in Spain and France. Madrid was forced to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 at a sale of 10-year bonds, while Paris had to pay markedly more to sell 7 billion euros of government debt.

"I don't think that (Monti's) comments alone are enough to provide any meaningful strength for the euro," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "Talk by euro zone leaders however is increasingly cheap."

"The core issues here are that Europe is not growing at a pace fast enough to bring down its debt levels," he said. "Until they come up with a system to effectively support some of these countries, you will see the euro trend lower."

The euro EUR= rose 0.4 percent to $1.3515, off a five-week low of $1.3420 set on Reuters data.

The Spanish and French debt sales came at a critical phase of the debt crisis now threatening to ensnare France and other euro zone states like the Netherlands and Finland, boding ill for the euro.

"The Spanish auction was really bad and yields are rising to levels where there are expectations that fresh margin calls will be imposed," said Nomura currency analyst Geoff Kendrick. "The only way to trade euro is to sell. It is headed lower and our year-end target of $1.30 looks to be tested soon."

Traders cited offers around $1.3510-15 while reported option expiries at $1.3500 and $1.3440 could dictate price action and were likely to leave the euro hemmed within its recent range. Key support lies near $1.3140, the October low.

European Central Bank forays in Italian and Spanish debt markets before and after the sales looked to be in modest sizes, traders said, adding to the concerns.

Talk that the ECB should take a greater role in tackling the crisis has intensified in recent days with Paris arguing the central bank should intervene more forcefully. But Germany and the ECB itself oppose that view.

Spanish yields have been driven sharply higher this month, despite ECB buying of the country's bonds, while French/German 10-year yield spreads have hit their highest in the euro era.

Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 104.04 EURJPY=R. The dollar slipped 0.1 percent at 76.95 yen JPY=.

The outlook for euro zone assets took another beating after rating agency Moody's downgraded 12 German public sector banks.

The risk for the U.S. economy from the debt crisis is also growing and Fitch warned it may downgrade its outlook for U.S. banks because of contagion risks from Europe.

According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS) data, U.S. banks' foreign claims on Europe totaled around $1.44 trillion at the end the second quarter of 2011, with exposure to peripheral economies Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain totaling $188.8 billion.