* Spanish bond yields soar after poor auction
* ECB buying helps bond yields retreat, lifts euro
* Italy's Mario Monti outlines reforms to boost confidence
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The euro edged higher from a
five-week low against the dollar on Thursday after bond yields
in some of the heavily indebted euro zone countries eased from
extreme levels, but gains were likely short-lived on fears the
debt crisis is spreading.
U.S. data showing initial jobless claims at a seven-month
low last week and a smaller-than-expected fall in housing
starts also boosted appetite for risk and lifted the euro.
Italian bond yields fell back below the critical 7 percent,
a level widely deemed unsustainable, as Prime Minister Mario
Monti unveiled sweeping reforms to dig the country out of
crisis. The spread between French 10-year bond yields and
German bunds also eased from record highs.
That helped the euro bounce back above $1.35 after three
straight days of decline. The outlook for the common currency
remains bleak, however, and it would likely resume weakness
next week should the $1.36 level hold, analysts said.
"If you look at some of the PIIGS (Portugal, Italy,
Ireland, Greece and Spain) yields, they have started to become
fairly negatively correlated to euro/dollar," said Ronald
Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at
Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
The euro EUR= rose 0.4 percent to $1.3517, having risen
as high as $1.3539 on Reuters data. It had earlier fallen to a
five-week low of $1.3420. Below there, key downside target lies
near the Oct. low of $1.3140.
The premium of Spanish and French bonds over German Bunds
hit fresh euro era highs after poor demand at their debt sales
raised fears that the euro zone crisis could spiral out of
control and potentially lead to a break-up of the bloc.
Spain saw its borrowing costs rising to their highest
since 1997, close to the psychologically important level of 7
percent, while Paris had to pay markedly more to sell 7 billion
euros of government debt.
"The Spanish auction was really bad and yields are rising
to levels where there are expectations that fresh margin calls
will be imposed," said Nomura currency analyst Geoff Kendrick.
"The only way to trade euro is to sell. It is headed lower and
our year-end target of $1.30 looks to be tested soon."
ECB BUYING
The European Central Bank buying of Italian and Spanish
debt markets before and after the debt sales helped ease some
pressure on yields but looked modest in size, traders said.
Pressure has grown on the ECB to take a greater role in
tackling the crisis with Paris saying it should intervene more
forcefully, but Germany and the ECB itself oppose that view.
Simpson said it's key for the ECB to at least continue what
it's been doing until the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) is finalized and in operation.
"Right now if the ECB pulled away completely from its bond
buying activity, we probably would see yields go through the
roof. They've been basically the only buyers."
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 104.01
EURJPY=R, rebounding from a five-week low of 103.37 set
Wednesday. The dollar slipped 0.1 percent at 76.96 yen JPY=.
The outlook for euro zone assets took another beating after
rating agency Moody's downgraded 12 German public sector banks.
Analysts said investors will shy away from the region until
policymakers take more concrete and forceful actions.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that the crisis in
Europe is unfolding like a slow-motion car crash which is odd
given that largely speaking all the facts seem to be known,
i.e. too much debt and a concern about it being paid back,"
said Dave Floyd, managing partner and head of FX trading at
Aspen Trading Group, based in Bend, Oregon.
"Thus one can only assume it has been the pathetically slow
and some would say half-hearted attempts by politicians to put
steps in place to reassure markets that have seemingly
paralyzed the markets."
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)