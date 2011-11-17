* Stocks, commodity currencies fall in risk-averse market
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The dollar advanced for a
fourth straight session on Thursday in a risk-averse market
that saw stocks and commodities sell off on concerns the
banking and fiscal problems of the euro zone's peripheral
countries could spread to healthier economies in the region.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian, Canadian, and
New Zealand dollars, including emerging market units, posted
sharp losses against the safe-haven U.S. dollar as well, as
investors grew frustrated the two-year old debt crisis remained
unresolved.
"I think this euro zone crisis could worsen before it gets
better," said James Keegan, chief executive and chief
investment officer at Seix Investment Advisors in Upper Saddle
River, New Jersey.
Keegan, who oversees about $26 billion in assets, added
that the threat of contagion is real, and it is "questionable
whether the euro zone as an entity would survive."
Bond yields in some debt-ridden euro zone countries such as
Italy dropped from extreme levels, which suggested easing
investor anxiety. That initially underpinned the euro, but the
support faded on more negative developments in Italy.
One was on a comment from a euro zone official saying there
are no plans for any financial assistance program for Italy
under the euro zone bailout fund. [ID:nP6E7L300I].
By late afternoon, the dollar index, a gauge of its value
against six currencies, rose 0.4 percent to 78.301 .DXY.
"For now, the dollar will only rally when there's a
crisis," said Kit Juckes, head of foreign exchange at Societe
Generale in London. "(And) the world is in crisis as the euro
zone's leaders fight for the single currency's survival."
He arbitrarily placed the dollar's peak in March 2012 as he
cannot see how the crisis will be resolved before Christmas.
"But crises, by definition, don't last forever. Dollar strength
will be temporary, though it may also be very violent."
The euro EUR=EBS was little changed versus the dollar at
$1.34610, having risen as high as $1.35403 on trading platform
EBS. It had earlier fallen to a five-week low of $1.34210.
Below there, key downside target lies near the Oct. low of
$1.3140.
Traders cited bids in the $1.3440 area.
Italian bond yields on Thursday fell back below the
critical 7 percent mark, a level widely deemed unsustainable,
as Prime Minister Mario Monti unveiled sweeping reforms to dig
the country out of crisis. The spread between French 10-year
bond yields and German bunds also eased from record highs.
That helped the euro bounce back above $1.35 after three
straight days of decline.
The outlook for the common currency remains bleak, however,
and it would likely resume weakness next week should it fail to
go beyond $1.36, analysts said.
U.S. data showing initial jobless benefit claims at a
seven-month low last week and a strong rebound in future home
construction earlier boosted appetite for risk and lifted the
euro. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT].
ECB BUYING
European Central Bank buying of Italian and Spanish debt
before and after the debt sales helped ease some pressure on
yields but looked modest in size, traders said.
Pressure has grown on the ECB to take a greater role in
tackling the crisis, with Paris saying it should intervene more
forcefully, but Germany and the ECB itself oppose that view.
Seix's Keegan said the ECB is unlikely to succumb to
pressure for more aggressive intervention in the fixed income
market, much like what the Federal Reserve did in the U.S. bond
market under its quantitative easing program.
"That bar for the ECB to come in is so much higher," Keegan
said, adding that the bank would need to see a Lehman
Brothers-type collapse before it actually steps in.
Against the yen, the euro was down at 103.598 EURJPY=EBS,
rebounding from a five-week low of 103.40 set earlier on EBS.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 76.979 yen JPY=EBS.
(Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)