By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Nov 21 The U.S. dollar climbed to a six-week high against major currencies on Monday as deteriorating fiscal outlooks in the United States and Europe prompted investors to seek safety.

Adding to worries, Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan warned the global economy is in a grim state. That drove growth-linked commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars sharply lower. For details, see [ID:nL5E7ML1NW]

"Monday got off to a bad start. All of the typical risk barometers are flashing red," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

"The dollar is higher across the board except against the Japanese yen, which is similarly benefiting from the ongoing flight to safety."

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the value of the greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose to 78.516, its highest since Oct. 10. It was last up 0.5 percent at 78.454.

A U.S. congressional "super committee" is expected to formally announce on Monday that its three-month effort to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan has failed. For more see [ID:nUSDEBT].

The "super committee" may be effectively dead but brinkmanship in Congress over taxes and spending will only escalate as the impending expiration of several provisions threatens to undermine the U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7AJ0AZ]

Analysts said the dollar may benefit from safe-haven flows as long as Washington avoids another rating cut.

"If the United States fails to reach agreement and we assume the spending cuts will still be delivered, that would be acceptable to the ratings agencies," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.

But he added: "If the automatic spending cuts are called into question, that would be problematic for the U.S. credit rating and by extension for the dollar."

EURO POSITIONING

The euro EUR= fell 0.3 percent to $1.3464 after hitting a session trough of $1.3429 on Reuters data, edging close to a five-week low of $1.3420 set last week.

Spanish government bond yields rose after an overwhelming election vote for a new government failed to instill optimism about Madrid's ability to deal with its economic problems. [ID:nL5E7ML0B3]

Italian and Belgian yields were also higher, and in a sign of the crisis spreading to countries once seen as safe, French yields rose after Moody's warned about the country's credit rating.

Traders said talk of Asian sovereign demand and already heavy short positioning in the euro could limit the currency's fall.

The latest IMM data show that speculators increased their bets against the euro last week to 76,147 contracts, the highest since late October [IMM/FX].

Against the yen, the euro hit a six-week low and was last down 0.5 percent at 103.48 EURJPY=. The dollar was off 0.1 percent at 76.86 yen JPY=.

The flight out of riskier trades weighed heavily on the Australian dollar, which lost 1.2 percent to $0.9879 AUD=D4. The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.8 percent to $0.7492 NZD=D4. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)