NEW YORK, Nov 21 The U.S. dollar rose sharply on Monday against higher-yielding currencies as deteriorating fiscal outlooks in the United States and Europe prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.

A sell-off in U.S. stocks and a warning from China's vice premier on the global economy added to pressure on growth-linked, commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. For more, see [ID:nL5E7ML1NW]

A U.S. congressional "super committee" is expected to formally announce on Monday that its three-month effort to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan has failed. [ID:nUSDEBT].

The pressure on debt issued by the euro zone's troubled economies also continues unabated, with yields on Spanish, Italian and Belgian bonds all rising. In a sign of the crisis spreading to countries once seen as safe, French yields also rose after Moody's warned about the country's credit rating.

"Overall, it underscores concerns about debt on both sides of the Atlantic," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Payments in Washington. "That's really keeping those higher-yielding currencies under pressure."

The Australian dollar fell as low as 0.9809 on Reuters data, and was last at $0.9839 AUD=D4, down 1.6 percent.

The New Zealand dollar slipped 1.1 percent to $0.7473, after earlier dropping to 0.7449 NZD=D4, the weakest since March.

The U.S. dollar earlier climbed to a six-week high against a basket of major currencies as investors flocked to the safe-haven. It later pared gains.

The dollar index .DXY hit as high as 78.516, its highest since Oct. 10, and was last up 0.1 percent at 78.136.

"Monday got off to a bad start. All of the typical risk barometers are flashing red," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

Some analysts said the political deadlock increased the chances of a downgrade of U.S. credit ratings and may eventually weigh on the dollar.

"If the United States fails to reach agreement and we assume the spending cuts will still be delivered, that would be acceptable to the ratings agencies," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.

But he added: "If the automatic spending cuts are called into question, that would be problematic for the U.S. credit rating and by extension for the dollar."

The "super committee" may be effectively dead but brinkmanship in Congress over taxes and spending will only escalate as the impending expiration of several provisions threatens to undermine the U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7AJ0AZ]

The euro EUR= rose 0.1 percent to $1.3520, reversing earlier losses. Some traders cited buying from a large hedge fund and gains accelerated after triggering stop losses around $1.35.

The common currency had earlier hit a session trough of $1.3429 on Reuters data, edging close to a five-week low of $1.3420 set last week.

An overwhelming election vote for a new government in Spain failed to instill optimism about Madrid's ability to deal with its economic problems. [ID:nL5E7ML0B3]

Traders said talk of Asian sovereign demand and already heavy short positioning in the euro could help support the currency.

The latest IMM data show that speculators increased their bets against the euro last week to 76,147 contracts, the highest since late October [IMM/FX].

Against the yen, the euro hit a six-week low and was last flat at 103.94 EURJPY=. The dollar was little changed at 76.92 yen JPY=EBS, with gains capped by offers around 77 and hovering near its 50-day moving average of 76.934.