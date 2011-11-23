* Euro falls to lowest since early October
* Poor German 10-year auction increases concern
* China factory sector slump also blunts risk appetite
NEW YORK, Nov 23 The euro fell to its lowest
against the dollar since early October on Wednesday, hurt by
signs that the euro-zone debt crisis was starting to threaten
Germany and France, the region's biggest economies.
The euro fell to a a low of $1.3371, its weakest since Oct.
7, after Germany suffered one of its least successful debt
auctions since the single currency was launched, while ratings
agency Fitch said the crisis was starting to put France's
cherished triple-A rating at risk. [ID:nL5E7MN28G]
The auction was a dangerous sign that the euro zone's prime
asset was starting to lose its appeal to investors frustrated
by the absence of new measures from policy-makers to halt the
bloc's debt crisis [ID:nL5E7MN18M].
"Mounting global economic and financial market uncertainty
sent investors seeking the relative safety of the world's most
liquid market," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "Overnight data
showed a massive contraction in Chinese factory sector activity
and a German bund auction found dismal demand from private
investors. The combination of negative developments continued
to favor the safe-haven U.S. dollar."
Many expect that the longer the crisis lingers, the more
likely it is that paymaster Germany will have to dig deep into
its pockets to bail out Europe's weaker nations.
Fitch on Wednesday said an intensification of the euro-zone
crisis and the risk of an economic downturn could threaten
France's rating. [ID:nL5E7MN28G]
The warning added to brewing speculation about an
additional fiscal burden for France. Earlier in the day,
Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported Belgium and France were
in fresh talks to rescue ailing bank Dexia. [ID:nL5E7MN0A6].
Although it also quoted Belgium's Finance Minister Didier
Reynders as denying the accord between the two states to rescue
the bank would be dismantled, this did little to reassure
investors. A French Finance Ministry source said a renegotiated
deal was out of the question. [ID:nWEB5427]
The euro was last down nearly 1 percent at $1.3395 EUR=.
Demand from a U.S. bank to buy the euro around the day's
low held the currency back from more losses for the moment, but
few in the market expected much recovery, with London traders
saying a rise above $1.3400 would give a good chance to sell.
On the downside, talk of option barriers at $1.3350 would
likely to give it near-term support. Against the yen, the euro
fell 0.6 percent to 103.33 yen EURJPY=.
BRITTLE SENTIMENT
Risk appetite also took a hit after the HSBC flash
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed China's
factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new
orders slumped. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
The euro zone's private sector shrank for a third month as
the debt crisis pushed the region to the brink of a recession.
Persistent worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and
signs of dollar funding strains have kept sentiment brittle.
"The talk about Dexia and the Chinese flash PMI are the two
factors that are driving risk-off trade," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Model funds
are looking to buy dollars and investors will be looking to
sell into any rebound in the euro."
Front-end euro/dollar volatilities picked up as spot euro
fell, with the one-month EUR1MO= rising to 15.85 percent from
15.50 before the German bond auction. [ID:nL5E7MM2EQ].
The U.S. dollar JPY= rose 0.3 percent to 77.16 yen with
offers from Japanese exporters cited above 77.40.
