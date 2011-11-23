NEW YORK, November 23 The euro fell to a fresh session low against the dollar on Wednesday as investors continued to shun risk and seek safety in the currency of the world's largest economy.

The dollar also climbed to a fresh session high against the yen.

The euro was last down 1.1 percent against the dollar at $1.3367 after goig as low as $1.3357 EUR= .

The dollar was last up 0.4 percent at 77.32 yen with the session peak at 77.38 yen JPY=. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)