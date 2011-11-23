* Euro falls to lowest since early October
* Poor German 10-year debt auction increases concern
* Fitch warns euro-zone crisis could hit France rating
* China factory sector slump also blunts risk appetite
(Updates prices, adds details, byline)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 23 The euro hit its weakest point
versus the U.S. dollar since early October on Wednesday as
investors shunned a German debt auction and Fitch Ratings said
the crisis put France's AAA rating at risk, severe warning
signs for 'core' Europe.
Weak manufacturing data from both China and Europe prompted
more greenback buying ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday.
Germany suffered one of its least successful debt auctions
for new 10-year debt since the single currency was launched in
1999. If this chilling sentiment persists, it shows investors
are losing interest in Europe's prime asset while policy-makers
fumble solving the euro zone's debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MN18M]
Many expect that the longer the crisis lingers, the more
likely it is that paymaster Germany will have to dig deep into
its pockets to bail out Europe's weaker nations.
"Mounting global economic and financial market uncertainty
sent investors seeking the relative safety of the world's most
liquid market," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The euro fell 1.25 percent to $1.3344 EUR=, up from the
session low $1.3318 as volumes tapered off before the holiday.
One of the more euro-skeptic back benchers in Merkel's
center-right government, Frank Schaeffler of the Free Democrats
(FDP) who are the junior coalition partners, told Reuters that
the auction showed that "the debt crisis is burrowing ever
deeper, like a worm, and is now reaching Germany".
[ID:nL5E7MN3J8].
The euro last traded at these levels on Oct. 6. One
strategist did not see much more euro selling ahead.
"I am suspect that the negative impact of the German
auction will continue to drive the euro lower for the remainder
of the week. Most of the negative effects of that are likely to
subside as there's already been a major adjustment," said
Robert Lynch, currency strategist at HSBC in New York.
Fitch on Wednesday said an intensification of the euro-zone
crisis and the risk of an economic downturn could threaten
France's rating. [ID:nL5E7MN28G]
The warning added to brewing speculation about an
additional fiscal burden for France. Earlier in the day,
Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported Belgium and France were
in fresh talks to rescue ailing bank Dexia. [ID:nL5E7MN0A6].
Although it also quoted Belgium's Finance Minister Didier
Reynders as denying the accord between the two states to rescue
the bank would be dismantled, this did little to reassure
investors. A French Finance Ministry source said a renegotiated
deal was out of the question. [ID:nWEB5427]
The euro fell 0.73 percent to 103.23 yen EURJPY=, while
the greenback rose 0.52 percent to 77.36 yen JPY= with a
session peak of 77.58, the highest since Nov. 11.
For a poll on the survival of the euro zone click
[ID:nL9E7G9014].
BRITTLE SENTIMENT
Risk appetite also took a hit after the HSBC flash
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed China's
factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new
orders slumped. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
The euro zone's private sector shrank for a third month as
the debt crisis pushed the region to the brink of a recession.
Persistent worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and
signs of dollar funding strains have kept sentiment brittle.
"The talk about Dexia and the Chinese flash PMI are the two
factors that are driving risk-off trade," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Model funds
are looking to buy dollars and investors will be looking to
sell into any rebound in the euro."
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Additional reporting by Anirban
Nag in London and Nick Olivari in New York; Editing by Jan
Paschal)