* Euro falls to lowest since early October

* Poor German 10-year debt auction increases concern

* Fitch warns euro-zone crisis could hit France rating

* China factory sector slump also blunts risk appetite (Updates prices, adds details, byline)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Nov 23 The euro hit its weakest point versus the U.S. dollar since early October on Wednesday as investors shunned a German debt auction and Fitch Ratings said the crisis put France's AAA rating at risk, severe warning signs for 'core' Europe.

Weak manufacturing data from both China and Europe prompted more greenback buying ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Germany suffered one of its least successful debt auctions for new 10-year debt since the single currency was launched in 1999. If this chilling sentiment persists, it shows investors are losing interest in Europe's prime asset while policy-makers fumble solving the euro zone's debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MN18M]

Many expect that the longer the crisis lingers, the more likely it is that paymaster Germany will have to dig deep into its pockets to bail out Europe's weaker nations.

"Mounting global economic and financial market uncertainty sent investors seeking the relative safety of the world's most liquid market," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The euro fell 1.25 percent to $1.3344 EUR=, up from the session low $1.3318 as volumes tapered off before the holiday.

One of the more euro-skeptic back benchers in Merkel's center-right government, Frank Schaeffler of the Free Democrats (FDP) who are the junior coalition partners, told Reuters that the auction showed that "the debt crisis is burrowing ever deeper, like a worm, and is now reaching Germany". [ID:nL5E7MN3J8].

The euro last traded at these levels on Oct. 6. One strategist did not see much more euro selling ahead.

"I am suspect that the negative impact of the German auction will continue to drive the euro lower for the remainder of the week. Most of the negative effects of that are likely to subside as there's already been a major adjustment," said Robert Lynch, currency strategist at HSBC in New York.

Fitch on Wednesday said an intensification of the euro-zone crisis and the risk of an economic downturn could threaten France's rating. [ID:nL5E7MN28G]

The warning added to brewing speculation about an additional fiscal burden for France. Earlier in the day, Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported Belgium and France were in fresh talks to rescue ailing bank Dexia. [ID:nL5E7MN0A6].

Although it also quoted Belgium's Finance Minister Didier Reynders as denying the accord between the two states to rescue the bank would be dismantled, this did little to reassure investors. A French Finance Ministry source said a renegotiated deal was out of the question. [ID:nWEB5427]

The euro fell 0.73 percent to 103.23 yen EURJPY=, while the greenback rose 0.52 percent to 77.36 yen JPY= with a session peak of 77.58, the highest since Nov. 11.

BRITTLE SENTIMENT

Risk appetite also took a hit after the HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]

The euro zone's private sector shrank for a third month as the debt crisis pushed the region to the brink of a recession.

Persistent worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and signs of dollar funding strains have kept sentiment brittle.

"The talk about Dexia and the Chinese flash PMI are the two factors that are driving risk-off trade," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Model funds are looking to buy dollars and investors will be looking to sell into any rebound in the euro." (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Nick Olivari in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)