* Euro up after Italy auction but cuts gains on ECB ops
* ECB failure to attract bank deposits raises QE talk
* Analysts warn debt crisis still acute, euro vulnerable
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 29 The euro slashed gains on
Tuesday to trade flat on the day, pressured by the European
Central Bank's failure to attract enough deposits from banks
that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from debt-ridden
euro zone countries.
Investors took this news to mean that the central bank had
effectively launched a round of quantitative easing since it
increased the amount of euros in the market.
The ECB was able to drain just over 194 billion euros,
short of the 203.5 billion euros in bond purchases. The
shortfall was the ECB's first since May. For more click on
[ID:nL5E7MT2VT].
The pace of the ECB's government bond purchases picked up
last week as the bank spent 8.6 billion euros in its ongoing
attempt to calm euro zone debt markets.
"Some people are suggesting that the ECB's failure to
sterilize its bond purchases this week was a sign of
quantitative easing," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
In early New York trading, the euro EUR=EBS was little
changed on the day at $1.33142 after rising nearly 1 percent on
the day to a session high of $1.34426 initially on hedge fund
buying.
The euro was earlier boosted by an Italian auction that
managed to sell government bonds to the market, even though
Italy had to pay record high yields of nearly 8 percent. Italy
managed to sell 7.5 billion euros in three- and 10-year
government bonds. [ID:nL5E7MT1YD]
The auction though was overshadowed by news on the ECB
operations, which had prompted speculation of quantitative
easing. Some analysts including Brown Brothers' Chandler
believed that this was not easing at all, adding that this
imbalance must occur on a continued basis to be considered
monetary easing.
"If we see a chain of shortfalls, or if that shortfall
grows, it would be de facto quantitative easing," said Adam
Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
"But it's not QE based on this one event."
Brown Brothers' Chandler said the shortfall in bank
deposits could be attributed to other factors including the low
yield or the tenor of the instrument.
MORE EURO RISKS
Investors were wary of holding too many euros before
European policymakers are expected to approve details for
scaling up the EFSF rescue fund later in the day. Policymakers
are also expected to release a vital aid lifeline for Greece.
[ID:nL5E7MS22H]
Strategists warned that the euro remained vulnerable to
selling unless investors see concrete action, given they have
been disappointed by officials in the past.
Germany and France are reported to be aiming to outline
proposals for a fiscal union before a European Union summit on
Dec. 9, which a growing number of investors see as perhaps the
last chance to avert a breakdown of the common currency area.
The euro showed little reaction to a report on French
newspaper La Tribune's website saying Standard & Poor's could
change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to negative
within the next 10 days.
Perceived riskier currencies rallied on higher equities and
the Italian auction results.
The Australian dollar AUD=D4 climbed nearly 2 percent to
US$1.0078, before pulling back to US$0.9991 after it was unable
to break above technical resistance seen around the 21- and
55-day moving averages around US$1.0096-8.
The dollar fell broadly, falling 0.3 percent versus a
currency basket .DXY, as earlier gains in the euro had
dragged most other major currencies higher against the
safe-haven U.S. currency.
