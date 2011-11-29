* Finance chiefs to discuss ECB loans to IMF -Reynders
* ECB failure to attract bank deposits raises QE talk
* Analysts warn debt crisis still acute, euro vulnerable
(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 29 The euro advanced for a second
straight session on Tuesday on speculation the European Central
Bank could lend money to the International Monetary Fund to
help Italy cope with the debt crisis.
Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said European
finance officials will discuss the possibility of the ECB
lending to the IMF. Finance officials will offer some
proposals, he said, but it is up to the ECB to decide. See
A rebound in U.S. consumer confidence in November also
spurred investors' appetite for risk, boosting the Australian,
Canadian, and New Zealand dollars, as well as the euro. The
Conference Board, an industry group, reported its index of U.S.
consumer attitudes jumped to 56.0 this month, up from an
"The euro is showing a bit more support on the downside,
and based on the headlines it seems that European authorities
are once again mobilizing their resources to stem the European
crisis," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist,
at Westpac in new York.
"Just on the hourly charts, the euro is running into
support at $1.33 and if you look at stocks and riskier
currencies such as the Aussie and Kiwi, they're still pretty
bid," he said, referring to the Australian and New Zealand
dollars.
In midday New York trading, the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.3
percent at $1.33405, after earlier rising nearly 1 percent to a
session high of $1.34426, initially on hedge fund buying.
The euro was earlier boosted after Italy successfully sold
at auction all the three-year government debt that was on tap,
though Italy had to pay record high yields of nearly 8 percent.
Italy sold 7.5 billion euros in three- and 10-year government
The auction, however, was overshadowed by news on the ECB
operations. The ECB failed to attract enough deposits from
banks that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from
debt-ridden euro zone countries, which investors took to mean
that the central bank had effectively launched a round of
quantitative easing because it increased the amount of euros in
the market.
The ECB was able to drain just over 194 billion euros,
short of the 203.5 billion euros in bond purchases. The
shortfall was the ECB's first since May. For more click on
Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman, was among analysts who believed that it was not
quantitative easing at all, adding that the imbalance must
occur on a continued basis to be considered monetary easing.
"It could be a host of other factors," said Chandler. "It
could be the low yield as one reason why the ECB failed to
attract deposits or it could be the tenor of those deposits. So
we should reserve judgment until next week."
MORE EURO RISKS
Investors were wary of holding too many euros before
European policy makers are expected to approve details for
scaling up the region's rescue fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility, later in the day. Policy makers are also
expected to release a vital aid lifeline for Greece.
Strategists warned that the euro remained vulnerable to
selling unless investors see concrete action, given they have
been disappointed by officials in the past.
Germany and France are reported to be aiming to outline
proposals for a fiscal union before a European Union summit on
Dec. 9. A growing number of investors see a fiscal union as
perhaps the last chance to avert a breakdown of the common
currency area.
Perceived riskier currencies rallied on higher equities and
the Italian auction results.
The Australian dollar AUD=D4 climbed nearly 2 percent to
US$1.0078, before pulling back to US$01.0020 after it was
unable to break above technical resistance seen around the 21-
and 55-day moving averages around US$1.0096-8.
The dollar fell broadly, falling 0.4 percent versus a
currency basket .DXY, after earlier gains in the euro pushed
most other major currencies higher against the safe-haven U.S.
currency.
