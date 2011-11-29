* Euro zone mulls ECB loans to IMF, but as last resort
* ECB failure to attract bank deposits raises QE talk
* Analysts warn debt crisis still acute, euro vulnerable
(Updates prices, adds quotes, graphics and links, changes
byline)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 29 The euro gained against the
dollar for a second straight session on Tuesday on speculation
the European Central Bank could lend money to the International
Monetary Fund to help Italy deal with the debt crisis.
The euro zone is discussing the option of financing
emergency help for Italy or Spain by using money from national
central banks to boost International Monetary Fund resources -
but only as a last resort, euro zone officials said. For story,
[ID:nL5E7MT5NX]
Euro zone ministers struggled to ramp up the firepower of
their rescue fund and looked to the IMF for more help on
Tuesday after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high
of nearly 8 percent. [ID:nL4E7MT03]
Talks of an ECB/IMF deal implies that the Europeans are
really having trouble coming up with any new schemes to
stabilize the region, according to Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The rally in the euro today was sparked by what would
normally be extremely negative news for the currency."
While Italy successfully sold 3-year and 10-year bonds it
had to pay yields at levels that most said are too burdensome.
[ID:nL5E7MT1YD]
"Also, as we have warned, rating agencies are becoming
aggressive making further downgrades the greatest risk for the
euro," Lien said.
News reports said Standard & Poor's could revise their
outlook for France's credit rating from stable to negative over
the next 2 weeks weighed on the euro. France is the euro zone's
second largest economy.
Nevertheless, a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence in
November spurred investors' appetite for risk, boosting the
Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars as well as the
euro. [ID:nN1E7AR196]
In early afternoon in New York, the euro EUR= was up 0.1
percent at $1.3324, after earlier rising nearly 1 percent to a
session high of $1.3442, initially on hedge fund buying.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to release an
8 billion euro ($10.7 billion) aid payment for debt-burdended
Greece, part of a 110 billion euro package of support agreed
with Athens last year, an EU diplomat said. [ID:nB5E7MG02G]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Other stories on euro zone crisis [ID:nL5E7LR1WL]
INSIGHT-Companies ponder euro collapse [ID:nL5E7MT116]
BREAKINGVIEWS-France may fall short [ID:nL4E7MS24D]
Euro zone in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The ECB, meanwhile, failed to attract enough deposits from
banks that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from
debt-ridden euro zone countries, which investors took to mean
that the central bank had effectively launched a round of
quantitative easing because it increased the amount of euros in
the market. [ID:nL5E7MT2VT].
Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman, was among analysts who believed that it was not
quantitative easing at all, adding that the imbalance must
occur on a continued basis to be considered monetary easing.
"It could be a host of other factors," said Chandler. "It
could be the low yield as one reason why the ECB failed to
attract deposits or it could be the tenor of those deposits. So
we should reserve judgment until next week."
Germany and France are reported to be aiming to outline
proposals for a fiscal union before a European Union summit on
Dec. 9. A growing number of investors see a fiscal union as
perhaps the last chance to avert a breakdown of the common
currency area.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent versus the yen at 77.84 JPY=.
Against a currency basket .DXY the dollar fell 0.2 percent to
79.064.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by
Kenneth Barry)