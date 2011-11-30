* Coordinated central bank action boosts risky trades

* Higher-than-expected ADP number also spurs dollar flight

(Recasts, updates prices, adds analyst comment, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar posted sharp losses across the board on Wednesday after major central banks announced moves to inject much-needed liquidity into the global financial system that has been reeling from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The announcement fueled the market's appetite for risk as investors dumped the safe-haven dollar, lifting currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars, including the euro.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they have agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5. For more, click on [ID:nN1E7AT0AV].

"It's a clear indication that policymakers are beginning to take credit issues in Europe very, very seriously," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"We're clearly seeing some very big stresses in the global banking system and they wanted to do a pre-emptive strike," he said. "That fact that this was a coordinated move took the market by surprise and lifted all risk trades."

A higher-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs report for November also spurred a flight away from the safe-haven dollar. The ADP National Employment report indicated that U.S. private sector jobs grew by 206,000 this month, compared with a consensus forecast of 130,000. For more click on [ID:nEAPAU0EH0].

In early New York trading, the dollar index .DXY fell 1.1 percent on the day to 78.116 after earlier dropping to a nearly two-week low of 77.923. The euro EUR=EBS jumped around 2 U.S. cents to a session high of $1.35337 and last traded at $1.34841, up 1.2 percent.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the day after China lowered its banks' reserve requirement ratio.

Other commodity currencies like the New Zealand NZD=D4 and Canadian dollars CAD=D3 also rose.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;Editing by W Simon)