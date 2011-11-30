* Coordinated central bank action boosts risky trades
* Higher-than-expected ADP number also spurs dollar flight
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar posted sharp losses
across the board on Wednesday after major central banks
announced moves to inject much-needed liquidity into the global
financial system that has been reeling from the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
The announcement fueled the market's appetite for risk as
investors dumped the safe-haven dollar, lifting currencies such
as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars, including
the euro.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, the
European Central Bank, and the central banks of Canada,
Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they have agreed to lower
the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from
Dec. 5. For more, click on [ID:nN1E7AT0AV].
"It's a clear indication that policymakers are beginning to
take credit issues in Europe very, very seriously," said Boris
Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"We're clearly seeing some very big stresses in the global
banking system and they wanted to do a pre-emptive strike," he
said. "That fact that this was a coordinated move took the
market by surprise and lifted all risk trades."
A higher-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs report for
November also spurred a flight away from the safe-haven dollar.
The ADP National Employment report indicated that U.S. private
sector jobs grew by 206,000 this month, compared with a
consensus forecast of 130,000. For more click on
[ID:nEAPAU0EH0].
In early New York trading, the dollar index .DXY fell 1.1
percent on the day to 78.116 after earlier dropping to a nearly
two-week low of 77.923. The euro EUR=EBS jumped around 2 U.S.
cents to a session high of $1.35337 and last traded at
$1.34841, up 1.2 percent.
The Australian dollar AUD=D4 rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a
two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the
day after China lowered its banks' reserve requirement ratio.
Other commodity currencies like the New Zealand NZD=D4
and Canadian dollars CAD=D3 also rose.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;Editing by W Simon)