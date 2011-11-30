* Coordinated central bank action boosts risky trades

* Higher-than-expected ADP number also spurs dollar flight

* Euro/dollar on track for best one-day gain in a month (Updates prices, adds analyst comment, U.S. data)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar fell sharply on Wednesday as a move by major central banks to cut the cost of much-needed liquidity for the global financial system and upbeat U.S. economic data prompted investors to seek currencies with higher returns.

The announcement by central banks of developed economies fueled the market's appetite for risk, lifting currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars and the euro.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they had agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5. For more click on [ID:nL5E7MU118].

Effectively, the new interest rate for the swap line will be the dollar overnight indexed swap rate, currently around 8 basis points, plus 50 basis points.

"Removing the risk of liquidity problems increasing further as year-end approaches provides a major relief to financial markets," said Greg Anderson, senior currency strategist at CitiFX in New York.

"The level of cooperation and responsiveness being shown by the G7 central banks suggests that policy makers are now highly engaged and likely to come forward with further measures in coming days."

A slew of upbeat U.S. economic data ranging from a robust U.S. private sector jobs number to a stronger-than-expected business activity index for the U.S. Midwest also spurred a flight away from the safe-haven dollar.

The ADP National Employment report indicated that U.S. private sector jobs grew by 206,000 this month, while the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business gauge rose to 62.6 in November from 58.4 in October.

U.S. pending home sales jumped 10.4 percent in October, suggesting that the U.S. recovery is much more stable than many initially thought.

For a wrapup of U.S. data click on [ID:nN1E7AS1R7].

In mid-morning New York trading, the dollar index .DXY was down 1.0 percent on the day to 78.178 after dropping to a nearly two-week low of 77.923. The euro EUR=EBS jumped around 2 U.S. cents to a session high of $1.35337 and last traded at $1.34692, up 1.0 percent, on pace for its best one-day rise since late October.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the day after China lowered its banks' reserve requirement ratio.

Other commodity currencies such as the New Zealand NZD=D4 and Canadian dollars CAD=D3 also rose.

Still, despite optimism brought on by the global central bank measure, analysts said the liquidity provision does not solve the euro zone debt crisis and policymakers need to undertake more in terms of controlling their fiscal deficits.

"I still don't think that it's a comprehensive solution because ultimately the euro zone has to come up with an integrated fiscal solution to its problems, but what it does is provide some breathing room for the time being," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Editing by James Dalgleish)