* Euro lifted by good demand at Spain's auction
* Short-covering may lift euro, but debt worries remain
* ECB's Draghi says downside risks have increased
* Strong U.S. ISM number adds to U.S. recovery hopes
(Updates prices, adds quote, U.S. data)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 1 The euro rose for a fourth
straight session against the dollar on Thursday, bolstered by
generally successful Spanish and French debt auctions, although
traders were inclined to view its gains as good selling
opportunities.
Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of three bonds at the top of
the targeted range, although its borrowing cost was the highest
in 14 years and at levels seen as unsustainable for public
finances. France also found demand for its sale of 4.35 billion
euros of debt in several maturities. [ID:nL5E7N11J2]
The euro's gains have dissipated a bit in midday trading as
stocks turned mostly negative, with traders saying investors
are consolidating their positions ahead of Friday's
all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
"We have had some big moves in the euro the last couple of
days and a lot of event risks so the market is taking a little
bit of a breather and consolidating their gains before
tomorrow's big U.S. employment number," said Steven Butler,
director of foreign-exchange trading at Scotia Capital in
Toronto.
Investors are looking at 122,000 new jobs added to the U.S.
economy last month and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0
percent. A higher-than-expected number could whet risk appetite
once again and lift risk-friendly currencies such as the euro.
The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.3 percent at $1.34811.
Traders said news that the International Monetary Fund will
likely cut its global growth forecasts in late January took the
steam out of the rally in risky assets. For the IMF story,
click on [ID:nW1E7MS00Q].
On Wednesday, the euro had hit a one-week high of $1.35337
on trading platform EBS after central banks of the United
States and the euro zone, as well as Canada, Britain, Japan and
Switzerland cut the cost of dollar loans to the banking system.
[ID:nL5E7MU118]
The euro also rose to a two-week high against the yen
<EURJPY=EBS at 105.100 yen, but analysts were not convinced the
common currency had much scope for further rallies. Although
investors cheered Wednesday's joint central bank action, they
are worried that the debt crisis remains unresolved, with
little time for politicians to find a solution.
A break above $1.3533 though could see the euro rise toward
its Nov. 18 high of $1.3615, analysts said. If it fails to
retest Wednesday's high, however, the rally may peter out.
An increase in the Institute for Supply Management's U.S.
manufacturing index for November to 52.7 pushed the euro up
against the dollar above $1.35 earlier as it increased the
market's appetite for risk and reinforced the view that the
world's largest economy is on a stable path to recovery. For
the data, click on [ID:nN1E7B008U].
In midday trading, the dollar index .DXY was down 0.1
percent at 78.277, though off the 77.923 low hit on Wednesday.
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities
in Toronto, said hints from French President Nicolas Sarkozy
about considerable progress on fiscal integration within the
euro zone could see a push toward $1.3554 in the euro. He
added, though, that the market's strategy remained selling the
euro on any significant rally.
Many analysts are awaiting Sarkozy's speech on the euro-
zone crisis at around 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) for an update as to
what euro-zone policy-makers have planned to prevent the crisis
from spreading to other healthier economies in the region.
On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
highlighted the euro zone's fragile outlook, saying downside
risks to the economy have increased and that the bank's
temporary measures are only limited. For more click on
[ID:nF9E7LQ00L], [ID:nL5E7MU5LM].
That reinforced a market view that the ECB could cut
interest rates and extend its liquidity measures when it meets
to decide on monetary policy next week -- and this could well
negate the euro's rally.
More important for markets will be whether European leaders
are able to agree on a comprehensive solution to tackle the
debt crisis at a European Union summit on Dec. 9.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)