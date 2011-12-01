* Euro lifted by good demand at Spain's auction
* France's Sarkozy outlines euro crisis stance
* ECB's Draghi says downside risks have increased
* Strong U.S. ISM number adds to U.S. recovery hopes
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Dec 1 The euro gained against the
dollar for a fourth straight session on Thursday, a trend seen
as tenuous given unresolved fiscal and economic issues in the
region and despite initiatives from global central banks.
While the single-currency was buoyed by generally
successful Spanish and French debt auctions, traders were
inclined to view gains as good selling opportunities.
While Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of three bonds at the
top of the targeted range, they were at levels seen as
unsustainable for public finances. France also found demand for
its sale of 4.35 billion euros of debt in several maturities.
[ID:nL5E7N11J2]
The euro reached a high of $1.3521 EUR=, according to
Reuters data but gains dissipated in early afternoon New York
trading as stocks turned mostly negative after Wednesday's
record rally.
Investors were said to be consolidating their positions
ahead of Friday's all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report
for November.
"We have had some big moves in the euro the last couple of
days and a lot of event risks, so the market is taking a little
bit of a breather and consolidating their gains before
tomorrow's big U.S. employment number," said Steven Butler,
director of foreign-exchange trading at Scotia Capital in
Toronto.
Investors are looking at 122,000 new jobs added to the U.S.
economy last month and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0
percent. A higher-than-expected number could whet risk appetite
once again and lift risk-friendly currencies such as the euro.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the European Central
Bank is independent and will remain so. [ID:nL5E7N13N6]
[ID:nP6E7LO02B]
The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.3 percent at $1.3472. A
break above $1.3533 could see the euro rise toward its Nov. 18
high of $1.3615, analysts said. If it fails to retest
Wednesday's high, however, the rally may peter out.
On Wednesday, the euro had hit a one-week high of $1.35337
on trading platform EBS after central banks of the United
States and the euro zone, as well as Canada, Britain, Japan and
Switzerland cut the cost of dollar loans to the banking system.
[ID:nL5E7MU118]
Although investors cheered Wednesday's joint central bank
action, they are worried that the debt crisis remains
unresolved, with little time for politicians to find a
solution.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled it
stood ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt
crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter
budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone. He also painted a
dark picture of the state of the banking system.
[ID:nL5E7N11XQ]
Draghi, however, did not spell out what action the ECB
might take.
The ECB is under huge political and market pressure to
massively step up purchases of euro zone government bonds or
lend money to the IMF to support ailing Italy and Spain.
An increase in the Institute for Supply Management's U.S.
manufacturing index fueled the market's appetite for risk and
reinforced the view that the world's largest economy is on a
stable path to recovery. [ID:nN1E7B008U]
The dollar index .DXY was last down 0.1 percent at
78.292, though off the 77.923 low hit on Wednesday. Against the
yen, the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 77.64 JPY=.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by
Kenneth Barry)