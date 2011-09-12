* Euro off lows, but vulnerable to more declines
* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts
* Yen rise risks intervention by Japanese authorities
* Aussie hits 1-mth low below US$1.03
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro rose after hitting
seven-month lows against the dollar on Monday to trade little
changed after assurances that France could withstand the Greek
crisis and a top European official said he does not expect a
global recession.
The single currency, however, was seen still vulnerable
over the next few weeks on persistent fears of a Greek default
and the risk of contagion in the region's banking system and
larger economies.
The yen was a big beneficiary of safe-haven inflows,
surging to a 10-year peak versus the euro, according to Reuters
data, and stayed well bid against the dollar. That increased
the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.
"Basically we had a short squeeze in the euro because of
some positive headlines from France, given that we had rumors
over the weekend of a downgrade of French banks," said Brian
Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster,
New Jersey.
French banks reportedly have one of the largest exposures
to Greece and could be vulnerable if the government defaults on
its debt. French Finance Minister Francois Baroin tried to
appease fears about the banking sector, saying the banks were
solid enough to cope with any Greek crisis. For details, see
Dolan also cited comments from European Central Bank
President Jean-Claude Trichet, who said while the global
economy was slowing down, he saw no sign of a worldwide
"That helped the euro as well, although we don't see a
reversal until we get back above $1.38, and in the meantime,
$1.37 is a good place to take profits," Dolan said.
The euro fell as low as $1.34949 EUR=EBS, its lowest
since February on trading platform EBS, before recovering to
$1.36497, flat on the day. Traders said it came off lows on
bargain hunting from European funds and sovereign investors,
but analysts expected further falls.
Italian and Spanish yields rose, widening spreads over
German Bunds, while European stocks and banking shares fell,
highlighting brittle investor confidence in euro zone assets.
Against the yen, the euro fell to 103.90 yen EURJPY=, its
lowest in 10 years, according to Reuters data, having broken
below big option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen. It was
last at 105.42 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.
The Japanese last intervened in the currency market on Aug.
4 to force the yen from record highs against the dollar. The
dollar was last down 0.4 percent at 77.25 yen JPY=, not far
from its record low of about 75.94 yen struck in mid-August.
The Australian dollar, seen as a barometer of risk
appetite, fell to a 1-month low of US$1.0276 AUD=D4 as
investors fretted that the global economy could be dealt a blow
if euro zone debt woes deepen. It last traded at US$1.0337,
down 1.3 percent.
BEARISH BETS ON EURO
As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against
the yen, risk reversal spreads for euro/yen rose to their
widest in over a year in favor of euro puts, or bets on the
euro falling.
One-month and three-month euro/dollar risk reversals also
showed a fresh record high bias for euro puts. EUR1MRR=ICAP
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed speculators have added to bearish bets
against the euro in the latest week to Sept. 6. Net short
positions stood at 36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts.
Christian von Strachwitz, chief investment officer at
Quaesta Capital in Zurich, Switzerland, said short euro/dollar
positions dominated the latest week's portfolio, with the
greenback having the largest inflows. The Canadian dollar,
meanwhile, showed the largest outflows. Quaesta is a currency
fund of funds with assets of $3 billion.
Although traders said the euro may have been oversold in
the very short term, analysts saw plenty of room for more
falls, particularly once it breaks below $1.35.
"We have become more pessimistic on the outlook for the
euro zone and on European policymakers' ability to tackle the
crisis," said Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed
income at Barings Asset Management.
