* Euro off lows, but vulnerable to more declines

* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts

* Yen rise risks intervention by Japanese authorities

* Aussie hits 1-mth low below US$1.03 (Adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, dateline from previous LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro rose after hitting seven-month lows against the dollar on Monday to trade little changed after assurances that France could withstand the Greek crisis and a top European official said he does not expect a global recession.

The single currency, however, was seen still vulnerable over the next few weeks on persistent fears of a Greek default and the risk of contagion in the region's banking system and larger economies.

The yen was a big beneficiary of safe-haven inflows, surging to a 10-year peak versus the euro, according to Reuters data, and stayed well bid against the dollar. That increased the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.

"Basically we had a short squeeze in the euro because of some positive headlines from France, given that we had rumors over the weekend of a downgrade of French banks," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

French banks reportedly have one of the largest exposures to Greece and could be vulnerable if the government defaults on its debt. French Finance Minister Francois Baroin tried to appease fears about the banking sector, saying the banks were solid enough to cope with any Greek crisis. For details, see [ID:nP6E7G301A]

Dolan also cited comments from European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, who said while the global economy was slowing down, he saw no sign of a worldwide recession. [ID:nL5E7KC1M6]

"That helped the euro as well, although we don't see a reversal until we get back above $1.38, and in the meantime, $1.37 is a good place to take profits," Dolan said.

The euro fell as low as $1.34949 EUR=EBS, its lowest since February on trading platform EBS, before recovering to $1.36497, flat on the day. Traders said it came off lows on bargain hunting from European funds and sovereign investors, but analysts expected further falls.

Italian and Spanish yields rose, widening spreads over German Bunds, while European stocks and banking shares fell, highlighting brittle investor confidence in euro zone assets. [GVD/EUR] [.EU]

Against the yen, the euro fell to 103.90 yen EURJPY=, its lowest in 10 years, according to Reuters data, having broken below big option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen. It was last at 105.42 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.

The Japanese last intervened in the currency market on Aug. 4 to force the yen from record highs against the dollar. The dollar was last down 0.4 percent at 77.25 yen JPY=, not far from its record low of about 75.94 yen struck in mid-August.

The Australian dollar, seen as a barometer of risk appetite, fell to a 1-month low of US$1.0276 AUD=D4 as investors fretted that the global economy could be dealt a blow if euro zone debt woes deepen. It last traded at US$1.0337, down 1.3 percent.

BEARISH BETS ON EURO

As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against the yen, risk reversal spreads for euro/yen rose to their widest in over a year in favor of euro puts, or bets on the euro falling.

One-month and three-month euro/dollar risk reversals also showed a fresh record high bias for euro puts. EUR1MRR=ICAP EUR3MRR=ICAP

The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators have added to bearish bets against the euro in the latest week to Sept. 6. Net short positions stood at 36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts. [IMM/FX]

Christian von Strachwitz, chief investment officer at Quaesta Capital in Zurich, Switzerland, said short euro/dollar positions dominated the latest week's portfolio, with the greenback having the largest inflows. The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, showed the largest outflows. Quaesta is a currency fund of funds with assets of $3 billion.

Although traders said the euro may have been oversold in the very short term, analysts saw plenty of room for more falls, particularly once it breaks below $1.35.

"We have become more pessimistic on the outlook for the euro zone and on European policymakers' ability to tackle the crisis," said Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at Barings Asset Management. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)