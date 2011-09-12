* Euro off lows, but vulnerable to more declines
* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts
* Aussie hits 1-mth low below US$1.03
(Recasts lead paragraph, adds quote, updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro slid to seven-month
lows against the dollar on Monday and could stay under pressure
this week on fears of a Greek default and a possible rating
downgrade of French banks.
The single euro zone currency see-sawed between losses and
gains in New York, advancing earlier after government
assurances that France could withstand a Greek crisis.
The yen, meanwhile, was a big beneficiary of safe-haven
flows, surging to a 10-year peak versus the euro and staying
well-bid against the dollar. That increased the risk of
intervention by Japanese authorities.
"A Greek default is probably a long way away and my view is
that as long as Greece is showing it is willing and able to
initiate measures deemed satisfactory, you won't see any
refusal to provide funds," said Ray Attrill, senior currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"But until we see a confirmation that Greece's measures are
satisfactory from those providing the loans, then that should
keep the euro under some kind of stress."
The more imminent risk, however, is a potential cut in the
rating of French banks, analysts said. A report on Friday
suggested Moody's may downgrade France's banks after it placed
them on CreditWatch negative in June.
French banks reportedly have some of the biggest exposure
to Greece and could be vulnerable if the government defaults on
its debt. French Finance Minister Francois Baroin tried to ease
fears about the banking sector, saying the lenders were solid
enough to cope with any Greek crisis. For details, see
[ID:nP6E7G301A]
That spurred euro buying early in New York, but the rally
was short-lived.
The euro fell as low as $1.34949 EUR=EBS, its lowest
since February on trading platform EBS, and was last at
$1.36490, slightly down on the day. Traders said it came off
lows on bargain hunting from European funds and sovereign
investors, but analysts expected further falls.
"We don't see a reversal in the euro until we get back
above $1.38, and in the meantime, $1.37 is a good place to take
profits," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at
Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Against the yen, the euro fell to 103.90 yen EURJPY=, its
lowest in 10 years, according to Reuters data, having broken
below big option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen. It was
last at 105.21, down 0.7 percent on the day.
Japan last intervened on Aug. 4 to weaken the yen and steer
it away from record highs against the dollar. The dollar was
last down 0.5 percent at 77.15 yen JPY=, not far from its
record low of about 75.94 yen struck in mid-August.
The Australian dollar, seen as a barometer of risk
appetite, fell to a 1-month low of US$1.0276 AUD=D4 as
investors fretted that the global economy could be dealt a blow
if euro zone debt woes deepen. It last traded at US$1.0338,
down 1.2 percent.
The Canadian dollar also fell to a roughly seven-month low
versus the greenback, although it recovered in the New York
session. In mid-day trading, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2
percent at C$0.9952 CAD=D3.
BEARISH BETS ON EURO
As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against
the yen, risk reversal spreads for euro/yen rose to their
widest in over a year in favor of euro puts, or bets on the
euro falling.
One-month and three-month euro/dollar risk reversals also
showed a fresh record high bias for euro puts. EUR1MRR=ICAP
EUR3MRR=ICAP
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed speculators added to bearish bets against the
euro in the latest week to Sept. 6. Net short positions stood
at 36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts. [IMM/FX]
Christian von Strachwitz, chief investment officer at
Quaesta Capital in Switzerland, said short euro/dollar
positions dominated the latest week's portfolio, with the
greenback having the largest inflows. The Canadian dollar,
meanwhile, showed the largest outflows. Quaesta is a currency
fund of funds with assets of $3 billion.
Although traders said the euro may have been oversold in
the very short term, analysts saw plenty of room for more
falls, particularly once it breaks below $1.35.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)