* Euro hits 7-month low vs dollar before recovering
* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts
* Aussie dollar hits 1-month low below US$1.03
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro rebounded from a
seven-month low against the dollar in late trade on Monday
following a report that Italy has asked China to make
"significant" purchases of Italian debt, but analysts said
bearish momentum remained.
Fears of a Greek debt default and a possible rating
downgrade of French banks, which reportedly have some of the
biggest exposure to Greek debt, could keep the euro under
pressure this week.
The yen surged to a 10-year peak versus the euro and rose
against the dollar as investors sought safe havens, heightening
the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.
Greece's credit default swaps hit new highs, while the
spread between Greek and German 10-year bond yields increased
to a record as investors feared the prospect of repeated fiscal
slippage would cause Athens to lose aid and default on its
debt.
Sources said on Saturday that Moody's may downgrade French
banks. France's finance minister said the lenders were solid
enough to cope with any Greek crisis. [ID:nP6E7G301A]
"With the intense negative feedback loops between the
sovereign bonds and the banks' balance sheets, it is no longer
clear to me that there are clean solutions to the problems in
Europe, except for the introduction of a Eurobond," said
Stephen Jen, managing partner of SLJ Macro Partners LLP in
London.
"I see a drastic deterioration in general sentiment
regarding the European debt and banking crisis in the coming
weeks," he added.
The euro was last at $1.3678, up 0.2 percent on the day,
well off a session trough of $1.34949 EUR=EBS, its lowest
since February, on trading platform EBS.
The Financial Times reported that Italy has asked China to
make "significant" purchases of Italian debt. See
[ID:nS1E78B1JM]
But analysts said the euro remained under pressure.
"We don't see a reversal in the euro until we get back
above $1.38," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at
Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Against the yen, the euro fell to 103.86 yen EURJPY=, its
lowest leel in 10 years, according to Reuters data, having
broken below big option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen. It
was last at 105.72 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 77.29 yen JPY=EBS,
not far from its record low of about 75.941 yen struck in
mid-August. Japan last intervened on Aug. 4 to weaken the yen.
BEARISH BETS ON EURO
Risk reversal spreads for euro/yen rose to their widest in
over a year in favor of euro puts, suggesting investors are
betting on further declines in the European common currency.
One-month and three-month euro/dollar risk reversals also
showed a record high bias for euro puts. EUR1MRR=ICAP
EUR3MRR=ICAP
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed speculators added to bearish bets against the
euro in the week to Sept. 6. Net short positions stood at
36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts. [IMM/FX]
Christian von Strachwitz, chief investment officer at
Quaesta Capital in Switzerland, said short euro/dollar
positions dominated the latest week's portfolio, with the
greenback having the largest inflows. The Canadian dollar
showed the largest outflows.
Quaesta is a currency fund of funds with assets of $3
billion.
The Australian dollar, seen as a barometer of risk
appetite, fell to a one-month low of US$1.0256 AUD=D4 as
investors fretted that the global economy could be dealt a blow
if euro zone debt woes deepen. It last traded at US$1.0347,
down 1.2 percent.
The Canadian dollar fell to the lowest level in more than
seven months versus the greenback, although it recovered in the
New York session. The U.S. dollar was last down 0.5 percent at
C$0.9925 CAD=D3.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by
Leslie Adler)