* Dollar, yen generally higher
* Italian debt auction shows lower demand for Rome paper
* No Franco/German statement on Greece-France
* Greece, France, Germany to speak Wednesday-official
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The euro eased against the
yen on Tuesday in choppy trading, pressured by a disappointing
Italian debt auction that saw borrowing costs soar and
conflicting reports about fresh euro zone support for
debt-laden Greece.
The dollar and yen, meanwhile, were well-bid overall on
safe-haven flows, rising against currencies that thrive when
there is increased risk appetite, such as the Australian dollar
and Norwegian crown.
Rumors and news about Greece were the key drivers in the
euro. France on Tuesday confirmed an earlier report that Greek,
German, and French leaders would hold a conference call on
Wednesday. The news boosted the euro against the dollar,
although few traders believed the rally could be sustained. For
details, see [ID:nP6E7HL01J]
That report followed a denial by France its President
Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would make
an announcement about Greece on Tuesday, which confused traders
eager to latch onto any near-term trend in the euro and
triggered volatile price action. [ID:nL5E7KD241]
"We are back to watching headlines and it seems like there
are more rumors than fact," said David Watt, senior currency
strategist, at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"In general, it's still a very cautious backdrop and it's
hard to see a sustained back-up in the euro and even for that
matter a sustained back-up in European stock markets," he
said.
Traders said the euro's bearish outlook was unchanged and
real money remained a seller on rallies, with small sell-stop
orders clustered around the $1.3720/25 level.
The euro last traded at $1.36770 EUR=EBS, flat on the
day. It earlier hit a session low of $1.35578, when Market News
International reported China may not buy Italian debt,
countering an earlier report from the Financial Times.
On Monday, the euro had fallen as low as $1.34949, its
weakest since February.
The single euro zone currency fell to the day's lowest
levels at 104.410 yen EURJPY=EBS before moving back to
105.120, down 0.5 percent and off a 10-year trough of 103.900
yen hit on Monday.
Pressure on the euro mounted after Italy paid higher
borrowing costs to sell a new five-year bond. [ID:nL5E7KD1G0]
Euro stress was also being triggered by persistent talk
French banks could be downgraded by ratings agencies. Moody's
Investors Service in June put French banks on review for a
possible downgrade.
EURO DOWNSIDE
Key levels on the downside in the euro are now the February
low around $1.34280 and the 50 percent retracement of the
euro's June 2010-May 2011 rally around $1.34082.
The dollar slid from Monday's seven-month high of 77.784
against a currency basket .DXY to trade 0.7 percent lower at
77.051.
"Wobbly risk appetite may provide some underpinning for the
dollar, if only because the pool of viable 'safe havens' is
slowly shrinking," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
"In times of heightened uncertainty, the risk of holding
liquid dollar assets is often seen as less risky than the
alternatives," he added.
Against the yen the dollar eased 0.4 percent to 76.893 yen
JPY=EBS. The U.S. currency has held in a slim range roughly
between 76.40 and 77.60 yen with markets wary of more
yen-weakening intervention by Japanese authorities.
The euro EURCHF=EBS was little changed against the Swiss
franc at 1.20350 francs, hovering above the 1.2000 level at
which the Swiss National Bank has vowed to rein in the franc.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars AUD=D4 NZD=D4
both struggled against their U.S. counterpart, while the
Norwegian crown remained weak, trading down around 0.3 percent
against the dollar at 5.6425 to the greenback.