* France, Germany leaders voice confidence in Greece
* EU's Barroso comments on euro bonds help euro off lows
* One-in-three chance of U.S falling into recession-Poll
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro rose against the
dollar on Wednesday as comments by the European Commission
president raised hopes for the introduction of shared euro area
bonds that could help contain the region's debt crisis.
Also buoying the euro was a joint statement from German and
French leaders following a conference call that they are
convinced Greece's future is in the euro zone. For story,
In afternoon New York trading, the euro was up 0.6 percent
at $1.37514 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS after having
climbed as high as $1.37720, a three-day peak.
The dollar fell to its lowest level versus the yen since
Sept. 2 at 76.64 yen JPY=EBS, within the 76.40/77.85 range of
the last three weeks. Investors remained wary of possible
intervention by Japan to weaken the yen.
"European developments remain central to currency market
movements," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at
Wells Fargo in New York.
Recent comments by China's Premier Wen Jiabao and U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner suggest international
pressure on European officials is rising, he said.
"That pressure is understandable given that European events
remain the key threat to financial market stability and global
recovery at the moment."
The European Union's most senior finance officials will
warn ministers this week about the threat of a renewed credit
crunch as a "systemic" crisis in sovereign debt spills over to
The Dutch finance minister, meanwhile, said the government
will do everything it can to save the euro and they had not
Lane Newman, director of FX trading at ING Capital Markets
in New York said even though the euro is currently trading
around $1.37, "it is very much on the backfoot."
He added that "there is a lot of position-liquidation going
on," in almost all currencies and the euro was the first to go
down as a result. The recovery in the euro doesn't really
change its bearish outlook, Newman said.
"The question is whether the euro zone bailout fund has
enough money to preserve countries such as Germany, France, and
Spain, when you take into account the costs to restructuring
Greek, Portuguese, and Irish debt."
The euro rose after European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso pledged the Commission would soon publish a
long-promised study on introducing euro area bonds, viewed by
some as a potential solution to sovereign debt concerns.
Market players remained wary after Barroso warned the move
would not end the crisis. Germany also remains firmly opposed
Moody's downgrade of Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit
Agricole (CAGR.PA) had a limited impact on the euro as the move
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who will attend a
meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday, expressed
confidence in the ability of euro zone leaders to resolve their
But focus will switch back to the U.S. dollar next week
when the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee
meets, with any hints policymakers are considering another
round of quantitative easing likely to weigh on the dollar.
A Reuters poll found a one-in-three chance of the United
States, the euro zone and Britain falling into recession.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)