* France, Germany leaders voice confidence in Greece
* EU's Barroso comments on euro bonds help euro off lows
* One-in-three chance of U.S falling into recession-Poll
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro gained against the
dollar on Wednesday as signs that European leaders were making
headway on containing the region's debt crisis.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso set the
stage for euro buying in the morning when he pledged the
Commission would soon publish a long-promised study on
introducing euro area bonds, viewed by some as a potential
solution to sovereign debt concerns. For story,
[ID:nLDE78D03R]
The euro was later buoyed by a joint statement from German
and French leaders following a conference call that they are
convinced Greece's future is in the euro zone. [ID:nA8E7K2008]
[ID:nP6E7JVO5E]
In late New York trading, the euro was up 0.5 percent at
$1.3752 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS after having
climbed as high as $1.37720, a three-day peak.
The dollar fell to its lowest level versus the yen since
Sept. 2 at 76.64 yen JPY=EBS, within the 76.40/77.85 range of
the last three weeks. Investors remained wary of possible
intervention by Japan to weaken the yen.
"European developments remain central to currency market
movements," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at
Wells Fargo in New York.
Recent comments by China's Premier Wen Jiabao and U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner suggest international
pressure on European officials is rising, he said.
"That pressure is understandable given that European events
remain the key threat to financial market stability and global
recovery at the moment."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who will attend a
meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday, expressed
confidence in the ability of euro zone leaders to resolve their
debt crisis. [ID:nS1E78D0FH]
The European Union's most senior finance officials will
warn ministers this week about the threat of a renewed credit
crunch as a "systemic" crisis in sovereign debt spills over to
banks. [ID:nLDE78DOEZ]
The Dutch finance minister, meanwhile, said the government
will do everything it can to save the euro and they had not
given up on the rescue for Greece. [ID:nWEA4414]
Lane Newman, director of FX trading at ING Capital Markets
in New York said even though the euro is currently trading
around $1.37, "it is very much on the backfoot."
He added that "there is a lot of position-liquidation going
on," in almost all currencies and the euro was the first to go
down as a result. The recovery in the euro doesn't really
change its bearish outlook, Newman said.
"The question is whether the euro zone bailout fund has
enough money to preserve countries such as Germany, France, and
Spain, when you take into account the costs to restructuring
Greek, Portuguese, and Irish debt."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro zone crisis in graphics: r.reuters.com/hyb65p
European banks in graphics:
link.reuters.com/qux33s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Next week the focus will switch back to the U.S. dollar when
the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee meets,
with any hints policymakers are considering another round of
quantitative easing likely to weigh on the dollar.
A Reuters poll found a one-in-three chance of the United
States, the euro zone and Britain falling into recession.
[ID:nL3E7KE2N7]
"A few of our recession prediction models are currently
flashing some warning signs, but are not signaling an imminent
risk that the economy will tip back into recession," said Troy
Davig, economist at Barclays Capital in New York.
"However, one clear risk is that excessive fiscal
tightening could slow the economy sufficiently and risk pushing
it back into recession," he said.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing
by Diane Craft) ((julie.haviv@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223
6153; Reuters Messaging: julie.haviv.reuters.com@reuters.net))