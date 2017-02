LONDON Sept 15 The euro jumped across the board on Thursday, rising 1 percent on the day against the dollar after the European Central Bank said it would, alongside other major central banks reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity tenders in the fourth quarter.

The euro rose as high as $1.3937 according to electronic trading platform EBS, jumping from around $1.3775 before the announcement.

(Reporting by London Markets Team)