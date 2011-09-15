* ECB, other central banks to relaunch dollar-funding ops
* Merkel/Sarkozy assurances on Greece help euro as well
* Dollar/yen rises, traders cite talk BoJ checking rates
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 15 The euro posted steep gains
on Thursday after major central banks said they would work
together to alleviate funding strains for European banks having
difficulty borrowing dollars.
The move, which will provide three-month dollar liquidity,
was, however, unlikely to relieve all of the stresses troubling
the market due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis,
analysts said.
The European Central Bank announced the funding operations,
to be undertaken in conjunction with the U.S. Federal Reserve,
the Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank. For
the ECB news, click on [ID:nL5E7KF2LG].
The ECB already offers seven-day dollar loans every week,
and this offer was tapped for the second time in a month on
Wednesday. Previously, banks had not used the ECB's dollar
operation since February. [ID:nL5E7KE164]
"The news buoyed currencies against the U.S. dollar,
although the impact has started to dissipate," said Lauren
Rosborough, currency strategist at WestPac in London.
"The swap agreements alleviate funding concerns in the
short term, but it doesn't tackle the underlying problems, nor
is it a solution to the European crisis."
Euro zone banks have faced renewed dollar funding strains
recently on the back of fears a potential Greek default could
hit the region's banking sector.
Analysts said the funding crunch has been going on for four
months, with dollar-rich U.S. banks reportedly requiring a 130
percent collateral for a loan to European banks.
The euro surged to session highs against the dollar at
$1.39370 EUR=EBS following the ECB news and was last at
$1.38519, up 0.8 percent. Against the yen, the euro rose 0.8
percent to 106.239 yen EUR=EBS.
The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
EURCBS3M=ICAP, or the relative premium for swapping euro
LIBOR for dollar LIBOR, tightened to around 89 basis points
after the announcement from the ECB, narrowing from as wide as
115 basis points on Monday.
Wider spreads reflect elevated demand to borrow U.S.
dollars in the currency forward market and often support the
greenback's spot value against the euro.
Alasdair Mackay, director of currency trading at Scotia
Capital in London, said banks' liability managers are already
under severe pressure because of the funding squeeze, but the
big date to watch out for when dollar demand is expected to be
high is at the end of the calendar year.
"So (the additional liquidity) allows all the central banks
the ability to provide dollars to their banks should they need
them. That gives the market a little more confidence that the
dollar funds would be there at the end of the year."
The euro had strengthened earlier, bolstered by fresh
expressions of support for Greece from Germany and France on
Wednesday. It remained vulnerable, though, amid persistent
fears of a Greek default.
Scotia's Mackay suggested the central bank measure may have
been intended to cushion the effect of an eventual default.
"The feeling I get is that central banks are provisioning
for a potential Greek default," said Mackay. "A default is
inevitable at some point."
The news, events and comments made by officials in the last
week have led market participants to factor in a much higher
probability Greece could default over the next few months.
Lane Newman, director of foreign exchange trading at ING
Capital Market, said the currency market has priced in a 90
percent probability of an 'orderly default' by Greece.
Some analysts said the central bank liquidity could limit
the contagion if the default happens and effectively place a
cap on funding strains that could ensue.
The dollar meanwhile jumped against the yen to hit session
highs at 77.335 yen on trading platform EBS, with traders
citing market talk that the Bank of Japan was checking currency
rates, then subsided and was last flat at 76.860 yen
JPY=EBS.
