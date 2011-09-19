* Euro under pressure, likely to struggle this week
* Fed to start 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday
* Euro zone worries could push euro below $1.3495
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro fell on Monday after
European officials ended a meeting without agreeing on new ways
to tackle the region's debt crisis, stoking fears a possible
Greek default would hurt larger economies and European banks.
The euro shed more than 1 percent to $1.3610 EUR=EBS and
traders braced for a move to last week's seven-month low of
$1.3495. European shares also snapped a four-day winning streak
after international lenders said Greece must shrink the public
sector and improve tax collection to secure a vital 8 billion
euro rescue payment next month. For details, see
"The ball is in the Greek court," said Bob Traa, the
International Monetary Fund representative to Greece. The
nation's finance minister will speak with senior IMF and
European Union officials later Monday.
Markets feared Greece may default without the payment, the
next installment of a bailout package adopted last year.
With nothing new coming from a meeting of European finance
ministers in Poland over the weekend, "the market is bracing
itself for the worst possible outcome, which is a disorderly
Greek default," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at
"If Greece defaults without a plan in place to deal with
it," he said, "then you don't want to be owning the euro."
The euro lost 1.2 percent against the dollar and 1.3
percent against the yen, falling to 104.60 yen EURJPY=. The
dollar fell 0.1 percent at 76.69 yen JPY=.
A regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela
Merkel added to the growing sense of gloom about the single
currency. Merkel has been under fire for her hesitant
leadership in the euro zone crisis. Election setbacks could
Fear that a euro zone crisis would hurt global growth also
battered high-yielding growth-sensitive currencies such as the
Australian dollar, which shed 1.4 percent to $1.0218 AUD=D4.
FED MEETING AHEAD
Also on currency investors' radar is this week's two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which will start on Tuesday.
Markets expected the Fed to try to push long-term rates
lower by selling some short-dated bonds in its portfolio and
buying longer-dated ones. Investors have referred to the policy
as "Operation Twist."
Investors said such a move has been largely priced in by
the bond market, where the 10-year yield is hovering below 2
percent, and would not have much impact on the dollar.
But if incoming U.S. economic data continued to disappoint
and the Fed institutes new asset purchases in the future, all
bets are off.
"If they resort down the road to new purchases, then I
think you'd get a renewed bout of dollar weakness," said Paresh
Upadhyaya, senior currency strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
He said the main focus would likely stay on Europe this
week, especially as worries mounted that Italy, the euro zone's
third largest economy, may also have trouble servicing its
large debt burden.
Moody's put Italy on review for a possible downgrade in
June and said last week it would conclude the review within a
month. Italy's debt-to-output ratio is about 120 percent,
second only to Greece, and its borrowing costs are rising.
"Most investors expect Greece will default. It's just a
matter of whether it will be orderly or not and of timing. Will
it be the fourth quarter or next year," Upadhyaya said. "But
people are more fearful about Italy."
Recent data showed speculators sharply increased bets
against the euro in the week to Sept. 13, pushing the net short
