By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro fell on Monday after European officials ended a meeting without agreeing on new ways to tackle the region's debt crisis, stoking fears a possible Greek default would slam larger economies and European banks.

Worries Europe's crisis, along with slowing U.S. growth, would hurt the world economy encouraged investors to exit risky trades and take refuge in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, which jumped more than 1 percent against six major currencies .DXY

"People are buying the dollar, turning around and buying U.S. Treasuries immediately," said Greg Salvaggio, vice president of trading at Tempus Consulting in Washington.

The euro fell below $1.36 and was last off 1.1 percent at $1.3640 EUR=EBS. Traders said a test of last week's seven-month low of $1.3495 was a near-term target.

European shares also snapped a four-day winning streak as international lenders said Greece must shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to secure a vital 8 billion euro rescue payment next month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]

Markets feared Greece may default without the payment, the next installment of a bailout package adopted last year.

With nothing new coming from a meeting of European finance ministers in Poland over the weekend, "the market is bracing itself for the worst possible outcome, which is a disorderly Greek default," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange in London. [ID:nL3E7KG0KC]

"If Greece defaults without a plan in place to deal with it," he said, "then you don't want to be owning the euro."

Fear that a euro zone crisis would hurt global growth also battered high-yielding growth-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar, which shed 1.6 percent to $1.0191 AUD=D4.

The U.S. dollar also rose 1 percent to 0.8840 Swiss francs CHF= and 1.3 percent to 0.9902 Canadian dollars CAD=, while sterling fell 0.8 percent to 1.5659 GBP=.

Record low U.S. interest rates make the dollar a popular funding currency when risk appetite is running high but traders buy it back when risk aversion sparks losses in higher-yielding assets or currencies bought with cheaply-borrowed dollars.

The Swiss franc is also a traditional safe haven, but the Swiss National Bank has intervened to weaken it against the euro, pushing even more safe haven flows toward the dollar and yen. The euro fell 1.8 percent to 104.03 yen EURJPY=R, and the dollar fell 0.5 percent to 76.38 yen JPY=.

POLITICAL GRIDLOCK, FED MEETING AHEAD

Investors aren't buying the dollar because they're excited about the U.S. economy's prospects. Growth has slowed sharply in the first half and the Federal Reserve is expected to try to push already low long-term interest rates even lower this week by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio.

But investors say that move is mostly priced in and would not have much impact on the dollar.

Salvaggio said stalemate is also a problem in America and said investors were wary of taking on risk for fear Republicans won't agree to finance part of President Barack Obama's $447 billion job creation plan with tax hikes on the rich.

"We may get more political stalemate here," he said. "Markets are not going to like that."

The euro, meanwhile, may have more losses ahead, said BofA-Merrill Lynch strategist Paresh Upadhyaya, especially if the debt crisis spreads to bigger economies such as Italy.

Moody's put Italy on review for a possible downgrade in June and said last week it would conclude the review within a month. Italy's debt-to-output ratio is about 120 percent, second only to Greece, and its borrowing costs are rising.

"Most investors expect Greece will default. It's just a matter of whether it will be orderly or not and of timing -- will it be the fourth quarter or next year," Upadhyaya said. "But people are more fearful about Italy."

Recent data showed speculators sharply increased bets against the euro in the week to Sept. 13, pushing the net short position to its the highest level since last June. [IMM/FX]

