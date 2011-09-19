* Euro zone worries could push euro below $1.3495

* Dollar in demand, dlr/yen see testing record lows

* Fed to start 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro sank on Monday after European officials ended a meeting without concurring on new ways to contain the region's debt crisis, raising fears a possible Greek default would hurt larger economies and European banks.

Worries Europe's crisis, along with slowing U.S. growth, would hurt the world economy encouraged investors to exit risky trades and take refuge in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, which jumped more than 1 percent against six major currencies .DXY

European finance ministers delayed until early October a decision on further financial aid to debt burdened countries. They provided no new specifics relating to a financial aid fund during a weekend meeting.

"With limited prospects for near-term progress, we suspect the gloomy market mood could prevail through this week," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.

The euro fell below $1.36 and was last off 1.2 percent at $1.3634 EUR=. Traders said a test of last week's seven-month low of $1.3495 was a near-term target.

European shares snapped a four-day winning streak as international lenders said Greece must shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to secure a vital 8 billion euro rescue payment next month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]

Markets fear Greece may default without the next installment of a bailout package adopted last year.

A conference call between Greece and its international lenders, also know as the "troika", began but no official announcement will be made until it finishes later on Monday. [ID:nA8E7K2001]

With nothing new coming from a meeting of European finance ministers in Poland over the weekend, "the market is bracing itself for the worst possible outcome, which is a disorderly Greek default," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange in London. [ID:nL3E7KG0KC]

"If Greece defaults without a plan in place to deal with it," he said, "then you don't want to be owning the euro."

The U.S. dollar rose 1 percent to 0.8840 Swiss francs CHF= and 1.4 percent to 0.9914 Canadian dollars CAD=, while sterling fell 0.8 percent to 1.5662 GBP=.

The euro fell 1.6 percent to 104.26 yen EURJPY=R, and the dollar fell 0.4 percent to 76.46 yen JPY=, not far from its record low of 75.94 set last month.

With the trade in the USD/JPY remaining rangebound between 76.40 and 77.70, there have been few trading opportunities over the past month, according to Matthew Weller, fx strategist at GFT Forex.

Rates, however, are currently testing the bottom of this range and a break below this area would increase the probability of the currency pair re-testing all-time lows in the coming days. he said.

The Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday after a two-day monetary policy meeting has the potential to break the market's direction. The Fed is expected to try to push already low long-term interest rates even lower this week by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio.

But investors say that move is mostly priced in and would not have much impact on the dollar.

Some form of easing is now widely expected, which may limit the market impact. As a result, financial market volatility should persist through most of the week, with the greenback and yen outperforming the other G10 currencies, while commodity and emerging currencies are at risk of a further decline, Wells Fargo's Bennenbroek said.

(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson in New York and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)