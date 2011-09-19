* Euro zone worries could push euro below $1.3495
* Dollar in demand, dlr/yen see testing record lows
* Fed to start 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro sank on Monday after
European officials ended a meeting without concurring on new
ways to contain the region's debt crisis, raising fears a
possible Greek default would hurt larger economies and European
banks.
Worries Europe's crisis, along with slowing U.S. growth,
would hurt the world economy encouraged investors to exit risky
trades and take refuge in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, which
jumped more than 1 percent against six major currencies .DXY
European finance ministers delayed until early October a
decision on further financial aid to debt burdened countries.
They provided no new specifics relating to a financial aid fund
during a weekend meeting.
"With limited prospects for near-term progress, we suspect
the gloomy market mood could prevail through this week," said
Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in
New York.
The euro fell below $1.36 and was last off 1.2 percent at
$1.3634 EUR=. Traders said a test of last week's seven-month
low of $1.3495 was a near-term target.
European shares snapped a four-day winning streak as
international lenders said Greece must shrink its public sector
and improve tax collection to secure a vital 8 billion euro
rescue payment next month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]
Markets fear Greece may default without the next
installment of a bailout package adopted last year.
A conference call between Greece and its international
lenders, also know as the "troika", began but no official
announcement will be made until it finishes later on Monday.
[ID:nA8E7K2001]
With nothing new coming from a meeting of European finance
ministers in Poland over the weekend, "the market is bracing
itself for the worst possible outcome, which is a disorderly
Greek default," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at
Schneider Foreign Exchange in London. [ID:nL3E7KG0KC]
"If Greece defaults without a plan in place to deal with
it," he said, "then you don't want to be owning the euro."
The U.S. dollar rose 1 percent to 0.8840 Swiss francs
CHF= and 1.4 percent to 0.9914 Canadian dollars CAD=, while
sterling fell 0.8 percent to 1.5662 GBP=.
The euro fell 1.6 percent to 104.26 yen EURJPY=R, and the
dollar fell 0.4 percent to 76.46 yen JPY=, not far from its
record low of 75.94 set last month.
With the trade in the USD/JPY remaining rangebound between
76.40 and 77.70, there have been few trading opportunities over
the past month, according to Matthew Weller, fx strategist at
GFT Forex.
Rates, however, are currently testing the bottom of this
range and a break below this area would increase the
probability of the currency pair re-testing all-time lows in
the coming days. he said.
The Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday after a
two-day monetary policy meeting has the potential to break the
market's direction. The Fed is expected to try to push already
low long-term interest rates even lower this week by tilting
toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio.
But investors say that move is mostly priced in and would
not have much impact on the dollar.
Some form of easing is now widely expected, which may limit
the market impact. As a result, financial market volatility
should persist through most of the week, with the greenback and
yen outperforming the other G10 currencies, while commodity and
emerging currencies are at risk of a further decline, Wells
Fargo's Bennenbroek said.
(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson in New York and
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)