By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar edged lower on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve would adopt further easing to stimulate a slowing economy but analysts said such a move may not be negative for the U.S. currency.

The Swiss franc weakened sharply after growth and trade data showed a growing impact on the country's economy from a strong currency, fueling speculation the Swiss National Bank may lift the floor for the euro versus the franc.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking arm, is expected to end its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury debt to push longer-term rates lower in a move dubbed "Operation Twist." For more see [ID:nS1E78I231].

Additional monetary stimulus, especially in the case of quantitative easing, in which the Fed buys government bonds for its balance sheet, is often seen as negative for the currency as it increases dollar liquidity and boosts risk appetite.

But analysts said the impact on the dollar from an "Operation Twist" should be limited given it doesn't expand the Fed's balance sheet. Such a move has also already been priced in, which should minimize market volatility.

"Having expanded this month's meeting from one to two days, the central bank has set the market up for a big announcement," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT in New York.

"The sheer disappointment of the Federal Reserve coming up short by simply meeting expectations could drive the dollar higher," she added.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of other major currencies, was last down 0.1 percent to 77.037 .DXY.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its forecast for world growth and cited significant risks to the economic outlook. It said Europe and the United States could slip back into recession. [ID:nS1E78F0K0]

The euro last traded little changed at $1.3687 EUR=, with traders shrugging off a downgrade of Italy's credit rating.

The euro zone common currency had fallen as low as $1.35930 on trading platform EBS, approaching last week's low around $1.3495 -- its weakest since February. A break below that level could pave the way for a test of $1.3410, the 50-percent retracement of its rise from June 2010 to May 2011.

The euro and dollar both rallied against the safe-haven Swiss franc on market talk that the Swiss National Bank was looking to lift its euro intervention target to 1.25 francs from 1.20.

The euro was last up 0.8 percent at 1.2166 francs EURCHF=EBS while the dollar also rose 0.8 percent at 0.8891 franc CHF=EBS.

"Even though the Swiss National Bank has managed to stop the Swiss franc from rising, if they want the Swiss franc to promote growth, they need it at a higher level. That's why there's a bit of speculation," GFT's Lien said.

Some traders downplayed the talk saying the euro is seen as vulnerable to renewed selling as Greece's ability to avoid default was still a wild card.

Greece is expected to resume a conference call begun on Monday with the "troika" of the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. News of its outcome is expected either afterward or on Wednesday.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent 76.34 yen JPY=. (Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)