* Investors wary of buying dollars before Fed decision
* Fed widely expected to announce 'Operation Twist'
* Swiss franc slumps on SNB peg talk
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar edged lower on
Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve would adopt further
easing to stimulate a slowing economy but analysts said such a
move may not be negative for the U.S. currency.
The Swiss franc weakened sharply after growth and trade
data showed a growing impact on the country's economy from a
strong currency, fueling speculation the Swiss National Bank
may lift the floor for the euro versus the franc.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking
arm, is expected to end its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday
with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury debt to
push longer-term rates lower in a move dubbed "Operation
Twist." For more see [ID:nS1E78I231].
Additional monetary stimulus, especially in the case of
quantitative easing, in which the Fed buys government bonds for
its balance sheet, is often seen as negative for the currency
as it increases dollar liquidity and boosts risk appetite.
But analysts said the impact on the dollar from an
"Operation Twist" should be limited given it doesn't expand the
Fed's balance sheet. Such a move has also already been priced
in, which should minimize market volatility.
"Having expanded this month's meeting from one to two days,
the central bank has set the market up for a big announcement,"
said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT in New
York.
"The sheer disappointment of the Federal Reserve coming up
short by simply meeting expectations could drive the dollar
higher," she added.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value
against a basket of other major currencies, was last down 0.1
percent to 77.037 .DXY.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its
forecast for world growth and cited significant risks to the
economic outlook. It said Europe and the United States could
slip back into recession. [ID:nS1E78F0K0]
The euro last traded little changed at $1.3687 EUR=, with
traders shrugging off a downgrade of Italy's credit rating.
The euro zone common currency had fallen as low as $1.35930
on trading platform EBS, approaching last week's low around
$1.3495 -- its weakest since February. A break below that level
could pave the way for a test of $1.3410, the 50-percent
retracement of its rise from June 2010 to May 2011.
The euro and dollar both rallied against the safe-haven
Swiss franc on market talk that the Swiss National Bank was
looking to lift its euro intervention target to 1.25 francs
from 1.20.
The euro was last up 0.8 percent at 1.2166 francs
EURCHF=EBS while the dollar also rose 0.8 percent at 0.8891
franc CHF=EBS.
"Even though the Swiss National Bank has managed to stop
the Swiss franc from rising, if they want the Swiss franc to
promote growth, they need it at a higher level. That's why
there's a bit of speculation," GFT's Lien said.
Some traders downplayed the talk saying the euro is seen as
vulnerable to renewed selling as Greece's ability to avoid
default was still a wild card.
Greece is expected to resume a conference call begun on
Monday with the "troika" of the European Union, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. News of its
outcome is expected either afterward or on Wednesday.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent 76.34 yen JPY=.
