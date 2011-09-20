* Investors wary of buying dollars before Fed decision
* Fed widely expected to announce 'Operation Twist'
* Swiss franc slumps on SNB peg talk
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar edged lower on
Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve would adopt further
easing to stimulate a slowing economy but analysts said such a
move may not be negative for the U.S. currency.
The Swiss franc weakened sharply after growth and trade
data showed a growing impact on the country's economy from a
strong currency, fueling speculation the Swiss National Bank
may lift the floor for the euro versus the franc.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking
arm, is expected to end its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday
with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury debt to
push longer-term rates lower in a move dubbed "Operation
Twist." For details, see [ID:nS1E78I231]
Additional monetary stimulus, especially in the case of
quantitative easing, in which the Fed buys government bonds for
its balance sheet, is often seen as negative for the currency
as it increases dollar liquidity and boosts risk appetite.
But analysts said the impact on the dollar from an
"Operation Twist" should be limited given it doesn't expand the
Fed's balance sheet. Such a move has also already been priced
in, which should minimize market volatility.
"Having expanded this month's meeting from one to two days,
the central bank has set the market up for a big announcement,"
said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT in New
York.
"The sheer disappointment of the Federal Reserve coming up
short by simply meeting expectations could drive the dollar
higher," she added.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value
against a basket of other major currencies, was last down 0.2
percent to 76.985 .DXY.
Worries about Europe's debt crisis and a slowing global
economy could continue to spur investors to seek safety in U.S.
Treasuries, boosting the dollar, analysts said.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its
forecast for world growth and cited significant risks to the
economic outlook. It said Europe and the United States could
slip back into recession. [ID:nS1E78F0K0]
SNB SPECULATION
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3699 EUR=, with
traders shrugging off a downgrade of Italy's credit rating.
It slightly extended gains after the "troika" of the
European Union, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund said good progress was made during a conference
call with Greece on the country's debt crisis. [ID:nP7E7II01]
The euro zone common currency had fallen as low as $1.35930
on trading platform EBS, approaching last week's low around
$1.3495 -- its weakest since February. A break below that level
could pave the way for a test around $1.3410, the 50-percent
retracement of its rise from June 2010 to May 2011.
The euro and dollar both rallied against the safe-haven
Swiss franc on market talk that the Swiss National Bank was
looking to lift its euro intervention target to 1.25 francs
from 1.20.
The euro rose 0.7 percent to 1.2155 francs EURCHF=EBS
while the dollar was up 0.6 percent at 0.8874 franc CHF=EBS.
Some traders downplayed the SNB talk, saying the euro
remains vulnerable as Greece's ability to avoid default was
still a wild card.
Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 currency strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York, said: "The smart SNB move is to keep
the market guessing by maintaining a credible threat of raising
the lower limit on euro/Swiss, preferably without exercising
the option to raise this limit any time soon."
The dollar was down 0.3 percent 76.34 yen JPY=.
