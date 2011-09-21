* Fed expected to launch 'Operation Twist'; could lift dlr
* Euro jumps as Greece outlines key measures for more aid
* Dollar/yen nears record low; market wary of intervention
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The dollar declined against
the euro and yen on Wednesday as markets eyed the end of a
Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting to see what officials
would do to boost U.S. growth.
The euro leaped on news of Greece's outline of key measures
to help alleviate the country's fiscal problems. The euro hit a
session high of $1.37770 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS and
last traded at $1.3762, up 0.4 percent on the day.
Greece will wrap up the review of its bailout deal that it
needs to receive a new aid tranche once inspectors from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund return to Athens
for talks next week. For story, [nA8E7K1010]]
The Swiss franc slumped in position-squaring ahead of the
Fed's policy announcement, due at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
Markets expect the U.S. central bank to tilt its $2.8
trillion portfolio toward longer-dated government debt, an
attempt to stoke lending with lower long-term borrowing costs.
Dubbed "Operation Twist," the move would likely see the Fed
sell short-dated securities, which could nudge up short-term
rates and boost the dollar a bit. It would not increase the
money supply, which traders say should support the dollar. For
more, see [ID:nS1E78J25W]
Some studies suggest that a $500 billion shift in the Fed's
balance sheet is likely to push 10-year yields down by between
11 and 29 basis points and help flatten the curve, according to
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in
Toronto.
"However, much of this has already been priced into
markets, accordingly the risk of disappointment is
significant," Sutton said. "The announcement of operation twist
would likely prove a minor dollar negative, but as long as U.S.
monetary policy continues to loosen, the dollar is unlikely to
sustain a significant rally on anything other than risk
aversion."
Firas Askari, head of currency trading at BMO Capital
Markets, said the Fed is "reaching far down into an almost
empty toolbox" and said markets remain worried about Europe's
debt crisis.
European shares fell, and Barclays Capital slashed its euro
forecasts, putting the currency at $1.33 in a month's time and
$1.25 in three months' time. It cited fear Greece will default
and increasing pressure on Italy and Spain.
The euro and the dollar both rose against the Swiss franc
as talk swirled that the Swiss National Bank may lift its
euro/Swiss target to 1.25 from 1.20. The SNB declined comment.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 0.8918 francs CHF= and the
euro climbed 0.9 percent to 1.2268 francs EURCHF=.
Askari said further Swiss attempts to weaken the franc
would increase pressure on Japanese authorities to intervene
should the dollar fall into the 75-75.50 yen range.
A strong currency hurts exports in Japan and Switzerland
and slows overall economic growth.
If the Fed succeeds in pushing long-term rates lower,
Japanese investors could opt to sell Treasuries and repatriate
the proceeds, adding to upward pressure on the yen. That could
boost repatriation flows ahead of Japan's fiscal half-year end
when investors typically sell foreign fixed-income assets.
Worries about the world economy and the approaching end of
Japan's fiscal half-year boosted demand for the yen.
The dollar fell to 76.11 yen JPY=EBS, near a 75.94 record
low reached last month, but clawed back to 76.32 yen during
early afternoon New York trade, down 0.1 percent.
Sterling hit an eight-month low beneath $1.56 GBP=D4
after minutes released by the Bank of England showed it was
ready to pump more money into the UK economy. [ID:nAHLKKE73L]
