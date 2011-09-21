* Fed unveils Operation Twist, dlr impact mild to positive

* Greece outlines key measures for more aid

* Swiss franc slumps amid SNB target talk

NEW YORK, Sept 21 The dollar rose against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ramped up its aid to the weak economy, as widely expected.

The Fed launched an effort to put more downward pressure on long-term interest rates over time and help the battered housing sector. For story, [ID:nS1E78J25W]

The Fed said it would launch a new $400 billion program that will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily towards longer-term securities but selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to purchase longer-dated Treasuries.

"Medium and short run this policy will have little impact on the economy and even less impact on the dollar," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market analyst at FX Solutions in Saddle River, New Jersey. "This is what was expected."

But the Fed's strategy to nudge up short-term rates and not increasing the money supply is positive for the dollar, however, traders said.

In late afternoon New York trade the euro dropped 0.2 percent to $1.3674 EUR=. The dollar also hit session highs against the Australian dollar and sterling after the Fed's statement.

The euro had earlier gained on news of Greece's outline of key measures to help alleviate the country's fiscal problems.

Greece adopted yet more austerity measures to secure a bailout installment crucial to avoid running out of money next month, as the International Monetary Fund warned that Europe's sovereign debt crisis risks tearing a giant hole in banks' capital. [ID:nL5E7KL41Q]

The euro and the dollar both rose against the Swiss franc as talk swirled that the Swiss National Bank may lift its euro/Swiss target to 1.25 from 1.20. The SNB declined comment.

The dollar rose 1 percent to 0.8952 francs CHF= and the euro climbed 0.7 percent to 1.2238 francs EURCHF=.

A strong currency hurts exports in Japan and Switzerland and slows overall economic growth.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent to to 76.58 yen JPY=EBS, not far from a record low of 75.94 reached last month.

Sterling was down 1.1 percent to 1.5564 dollars GBP= and was already under pressure before the Fed statment after minutes released by the Bank of England showed it was ready to pump more money into the UK economy. [ID:nAHLKKE73L]

