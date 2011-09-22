* Dollar index rallies to Feb. high, euro hits 8-mo low
* Fed statement on growth lifts dollar
* Australian and New Zealand dollars tumble
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The dollar rallied broadly on
Thursday as mounting concerns about the global economy pushed
investors to embrace safety while shunning riskier assets, with
the euro tumbling to an eight-month low.
The euro slid through the 50 percent retracement level of
the move from the June 2010 low to the May 2011 peak, hitting a
session low of $1.3384, its weakest since Jan. 20.
The euro traded down 1 percent at $1.3428 EUR=EBS on
electronic platform EBS. Investors sent the euro through stops
at $1.3400, at which point buyers stepped back in, lifting the
euro off its low.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will shift its
portfolio toward longer-term debt to bolster the economy, and
investors unwound leveraged positions funded in dollars in
response.
The Fed's program, dubbed "Operation Twist", was intended
to put more downward pressure on long-term interest rates. For
One important dollar-positive by-product of the Fed's
program is higher short-term rates. The Fed's not increasing
the money supply supported the dollar.
But investors were more focused on its warning of
"significant" risks to the economy.
"The Fed's description of economic conditions deteriorating
markedly is by far the most important thing (the Fed) said,"
said John McCarthy, director of foreign exchange at ING Capital
Markets in New York.
"Their analysis of the economy has triggered the risk-off
theme overnight. The last thing the world, and in particular
the U.S., needs is such a dismal economic forecast."
The dollar index .DXY, the gauge of its performance
against a basket of currencies, rose as high as 78.798, its
highest since Feb. 16.
The low-yielding dollar and Japan's yen JPY= are usually
sought during times of financial stress and pessimism about
global growth.
Currencies linked to global economic growth declined, with
the New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 falling to its lowest since May
17, and the Australian dollar AUD=D4 slumping to its lowest
since March 17.
"Growth is absolutely necessary to save Greece and puts
further pressure on Europe. For the first time in months, we
are seeing a real risk-off scenario," McCarthy said.
A European Central Bank study, co-authored by Executive
Board member Juergen Start, said the whole common currency
project was in danger due to fiscal imbalances.
Meanwhile, consumer confidence in the 17 countries using
Adding to the gloom, data showed the pace of business
activity in the euro zone's two biggest economies, Germany and
In the United States, fewer people filed new claims for
jobless benefits last week, but the decline was not enough to
"It's all risk-off. The markets have not taken what the Fed
had to say about the economy very well," said Neil Mellor,
currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "The break
below the $1.35 level for the euro/dollar could see it settle
in a new $1.30-1.35 range in coming months."
The euro fell to a 10-year low against the yen EURJPY=R
of 102.42 yen on trading platform EBS.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the yen at 76.20.
JPY= The yen hovered near a record high of 75.94 set last
month, keeping investors on high alert for intervention by the
Bank of Japan.
(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari and Anirban Nag in
London; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)