* Euro hits 8-month low vs dollar, sinks below key level

* Euro outlook seen soft; could test 2010 lows

* Australian and New Zealand dollars tumble (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Sept 22 The dollar bounced broadly on Thursday while the euro tumbled to an eight-month low as mounting concerns about the global economy drove investors to seek safety and liquidity.

A dismal economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve coupled with new signs of slowing in China and Germany spurred risk aversion, pushing European shares down 4 percent to a two-year trough and U.S. stocks down more than 3 percent.

"The sharp capitulation over the past 24 hours reflects the severe anxiety in the market and explains why investors are buying dollars even after the Federal Reserve announced a new form of stimulus," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex.

"It is difficult to reverse market sentiment when it turns this negative and no major policymaking body has anything positive to say."

The euro was also stung by lingering uncertainty about whether Greece will receive its next tranche of aid from its creditors, which is crucial to the country avoiding default.

"The increasing likelihood of Greece eventually defaulting on its debt is keeping the single currency biased lower across the board," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"Overall, the outlook for Europe remains bad enough to continue overshadowing the very anemic growth outlook in the U.S. and likely keep the single currency's downward trend in tact."

The euro slid through the 50 percent retracement level of the move from the June 2010 low to the May 2011 peak, hitting a session low of $1.3384, its weakest since Jan. 20.

In early afternoon New York trade, the euro traded down 1 percent at $1.3432 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS.

Jens Nordvig, global head of fx strategy at Nomura Securities in New York, said the firm's target for the euro/dollar in the fourth quarter is $1.30, but called the downside risk "very significant" in the medium-term.

The macro environment is such that the euro/dollar could weaken further over the next three to four months, testing the lows from 2010 around $1.18, he said.

"Against this background we are adding to short EUR/USD exposure, in a way which provides significant leverage to a substantial depreciation in the next 3-4 months," he said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will shift its portfolio toward longer-term debt to bolster the economy. The Fed's program, dubbed "Operation Twist", was intended to put more downward pressure on long-term interest rates. For details, see [ID:nS1E78J25W]

Fueling risk aversion was the Fed's warning of "significant" risks to the economy,.

An important dollar-positive by-product of the Fed's program is higher short-term rates. The Fed's not increasing the money supply supported the dollar.

"It's all risk-off. The markets have not taken what the Fed had to say about the economy very well," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "The break below the $1.35 level for the euro/dollar could see it settle in a new $1.30-1.35 range in coming months."

Currencies linked to global economic growth declined, with the New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 falling to its lowest level since May 17, and the Australian dollar AUD=D4 slumping to its lowest level since March 17.

A European Central Bank study, co-authored by Executive Board member Juergen Stark, said the whole common currency project was in danger due to fiscal imbalances. [ID:nF9E7GJ014]

Meanwhile, consumer confidence in the 17 countries using the euro fell sharply in September. [ID:nB5E7HMO1U]

Adding to the gloom, data showed the pace of business activity in the euro zone's two biggest economies, Germany and France, slowing. [ID:nL9E7I401Y] [ID:nL9E7I401W]

The dollar was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 76.34 JPY=. With the yen not far from the record high of 75.94 set last month, investors are on high alert for intervention by the Bank of Japan to contain the currency's strength. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)