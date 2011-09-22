(Corrects spelling of ECB Executive Board member to Juergen Stark in 14th paragraph, from Start)

* Dollar index rallies to Feb. high, euro hits 8-mo low

* Fed statement on growth lifts dollar

* Australian and New Zealand dollars tumble (Updates prices, adds quotes and graphic, changes byline and dateline from previous LONDON)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Sept 22 The dollar rallied broadly on Thursday as mounting concerns about the global economy pushed investors to embrace safety while shunning riskier assets, with the euro tumbling to an eight-month low.

The euro slid through the 50 percent retracement level of the move from the June 2010 low to the May 2011 peak, hitting a session low of $1.3384, its weakest since Jan. 20.

The euro traded down 1 percent at $1.3428 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS. Investors sent the euro through stops at $1.3400, at which point buyers stepped back in, lifting the euro off its low.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will shift its portfolio toward longer-term debt to bolster the economy, and investors unwound leveraged positions funded in dollars in response.

The Fed's program, dubbed "Operation Twist", was intended to put more downward pressure on long-term interest rates. For details, see [ID:nS1E78J25W]

One important dollar-positive by-product of the Fed's program is higher short-term rates. The Fed's not increasing the money supply supported the dollar.

But investors were more focused on its warning of "significant" risks to the economy.

"The Fed's description of economic conditions deteriorating markedly is by far the most important thing (the Fed) said," said John McCarthy, director of foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.

"Their analysis of the economy has triggered the risk-off theme overnight. The last thing the world, and in particular the U.S., needs is such a dismal economic forecast."

The dollar index .DXY, the gauge of its performance against a basket of currencies, rose as high as 78.798, its highest since Feb. 16.

The low-yielding dollar and Japan's yen JPY= are usually sought during times of financial stress and pessimism about global growth.

Currencies linked to global economic growth declined, with the New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 falling to its lowest since May 17, and the Australian dollar AUD=D4 slumping to its lowest since March 17.

"Growth is absolutely necessary to save Greece and puts further pressure on Europe. For the first time in months, we are seeing a real risk-off scenario," McCarthy said.

A European Central Bank study, co-authored by Executive Board member Juergen Stark, said the whole common currency project was in danger due to fiscal imbalances. [ID:nF9E7GJ014]

Meanwhile, consumer confidence in the 17 countries using the euro fell sharply in September. [ID:nB5E7HMO1U]

Adding to the gloom, data showed the pace of business activity in the euro zone's two biggest economies, Germany and France, slowing. [ID:nL9E7I401Y] [ID:nL9E7I401W]

In the United States, fewer people filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, but the decline was not enough to dispel worries about the economy. [ID:nS1E78LOCR]

"It's all risk-off. The markets have not taken what the Fed had to say about the economy very well," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "The break below the $1.35 level for the euro/dollar could see it settle in a new $1.30-1.35 range in coming months."

The euro fell to a 10-year low against the yen EURJPY=R of 102.42 yen on trading platform EBS.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the yen at 76.20. JPY= The yen hovered near a record high of 75.94 set last month, keeping investors on high alert for intervention by the Bank of Japan. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari and Anirban Nag in London)