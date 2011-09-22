* Euro hits 8-month low vs dollar, sinks below key level
* Euro outlook seen soft; could test 2010 lows
* Australian and New Zealand dollars tumble
(Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The dollar rallied broadly
for its best day in more than a month on Thursday and the euro
tumbled to an eight-month low as mounting concerns about the
global economy drove investors to seek safety and liquidity.
A dismal economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve
coupled with new signs of slowing in China and Germany sent
investors out of stocks and other bets on growth and into
dollar-denominated assets such as Treasuries.
Market anxiety has also led to a steep sell-off in
commodity-linked currencies that have fared well during global
expansion, such as the Australian and Canadian dollars as well
as emerging markets like the Mexican peso.
"I think the dollar's outlook is as fickle as the market.
For now, people are seeing the dollar as a safe haven, as Japan
and Europe are going through a political crisis and as China
slows down," said Paul Dietrich, chairman and chief executive
officer of Foxhall Capital Management in Orange, Connecticut.
Dietrich, who manages assets of just under $1 billion, has
moved 60 percent of his portfolio into short-term U.S.
Treasuries as a hedge against uncertainty in markets and a
global slowdown.
The ICE dollar index .DXY rose 1.5 percent, its largest
one-day gain since early August.
The euro fell on lingering uncertainty about whether Greece
will receive its next tranche of aid from its creditors, which
is crucial to the country avoiding default.
Suggesting further losses, the euro zone common currency
slid through the 50 percent retracement level of the move from
the June 2010 low to the May 2011 peak, hitting a session low
of $1.3384, its weakest since Jan. 20.
In mid-afternoon New York trade, the euro traded down 0.7
percent at $1.34690 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS.
Implied volatility, a measure of the options market's
expectations of price movements, in euro/dollar have swung
higher to a roughly 2-1/2-year peak at 18.0 percent EUR1MO=.
Vols predict how much a currency may move up or down over a
given time frame, providing the basis for an option's price. As
vols rise, so do option prices.
Jens Nordvig, global head of FX strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York, said the firm's target for euro/dollar
in the fourth quarter is $1.30, but noted that the downside
risk is "very significant" in the medium term.
The macro environment is such that euro/dollar could weaken
further over the next three to four months, testing the lows
from 2010 around $1.18, he said.
"Against this background we are adding to short EUR/USD
exposure, in a way which provides significant leverage to a
substantial depreciation in the next 3-4 months," he said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will shift its
portfolio toward longer-term debt to bolster the economy. The
Fed's program, dubbed "Operation Twist", was intended to put
more downward pressure on long-term interest rates. For details
see [ID:nS1E78J25W].
Fueling risk aversion was the Fed's warning of
"significant" risks to the economy.
An important dollar-positive by-product of the Fed's
program is higher short-term rates. The Fed's not increasing
the money supply supported the dollar.
"It's all risk-off. The markets have not taken what the Fed
had to say about the economy very well," said Neil Mellor,
currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "The break
below the $1.35 level for the euro/dollar could see it settle
in a new $1.30-1.35 range in coming months."
Currencies linked to global economic growth declined, with
the New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 falling to its lowest level
since May 17 and the Australian dollar AUD=D4 slumping to its
lowest level since March 17.
Meanwhile, consumer confidence in the 17 countries using
the euro fell sharply in September. [ID:nB5E7HMO1U]
Adding to the gloom, data showed the pace of business
activity slowing in the euro zone's two biggest economies,
Germany and France. [ID:nL9E7I401Y] [ID:nL9E7I401W]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For more stories on Fed policy, see: [FED/AHEAD]
GRAPHIC-Fed balance sheet: link.reuters.com/cub62s
FACTBOX-Doing the Twist and other tools: [ID:nS1E78F0SO]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 76.290
JPY=EBS. With the yen not far from the record high of 75.94
set last month, investors are on high alert for intervention by
the Bank of Japan to contain the currency's strength.
(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James
Dalgleish)