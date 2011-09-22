* Euro hits 8-month low vs dollar, sinks below key level

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 22 The dollar rallied broadly for its best day in more than a month on Thursday and the euro tumbled to an eight-month low as mounting concerns about the global economy drove investors to seek safety and liquidity.

A dismal economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve coupled with new signs of slowing in China and Germany sent investors out of stocks and other bets on growth and into dollar-denominated assets such as Treasuries.

Market anxiety has also led to a steep sell-off in commodity-linked currencies that have fared well during global expansion, such as the Australian and Canadian dollars as well as emerging markets like the Mexican peso.

"I think the dollar's outlook is as fickle as the market. For now, people are seeing the dollar as a safe haven, as Japan and Europe are going through a political crisis and as China slows down," said Paul Dietrich, chairman and chief executive officer of Foxhall Capital Management in Orange, Connecticut.

Dietrich, who manages assets of just under $1 billion, has moved 60 percent of his portfolio into short-term U.S. Treasuries as a hedge against uncertainty in markets and a global slowdown.

The ICE dollar index .DXY rose to 78.400, up 1.4 percent, its largest one-day gain since early August.

The euro fell on lingering uncertainty about whether Greece will receive its next tranche of aid from its creditors, which is crucial to the country avoiding default.

Suggesting further losses, the euro zone common currency slid through the 50 percent retracement level of the move from the June 2010 low to the May 2011 peak, hitting a session low of $1.3384, its weakest since Jan. 20.

In late afternoon New York trade, the euro traded down 0.7 percent at $1.34710 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS.

Implied volatility, a measure of the options market's expectations of price movements, in euro/dollar have swung higher to at least a 2-1/2-year peak at 18.0 percent EUR1MO=. Vols predict how much a currency may move up or down over a given time frame, providing the basis for an option's price. As vols rise, so do option prices.

Barclays Capital has revised lower its forecast for euro/dollar in the short term, expecting the pair to fall to $1.33 in one month and $1.25 in three months.

"The Greek crisis has become much more threatening in the short run and strains on other sovereigns within the euro area have increased, putting pressure on both bond and equity markets," said Barclays Capital head of FX research Paul Robinson in London.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will shift its portfolio toward longer-term debt to bolster the economy. The Fed's program, dubbed "Operation Twist", was intended to put more downward pressure on long-term interest rates. For details see [ID:nS1E78J25W].

Fueling risk aversion was the Fed's warning of "significant" risks to the economy.

An important dollar-positive by-product of the Fed's program is higher short-term rates. The Fed's keeping the current money supply has also supported the dollar.

Currencies linked to global economic growth declined, with the New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 falling to its lowest level since May 17 and the Australian dollar AUD=D4 slumping to its lowest level since March 17.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence in the 17 countries using the euro fell sharply in September. [ID:nB5E7HMO1U]

Adding to the gloom, data showed the pace of business activity slowing in the euro zone's two biggest economies, Germany and France.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the yen at 76.220JPY=EBS. With the yen not far from the record high of 75.94 set last month, investors are on high alert for intervention by the Bank of Japan to contain the currency's strength. (Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Diane Craft)