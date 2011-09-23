* Euro down 1.3 pct vs dlr on wk, dlr index up 1.6 pct
* Talk of ECB measures buoys euro, up from 8-mth low
* Worries resurface about Greece default, banks' exposure
* G20 say EFSF fund would be bolstered, clarity lacked
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The euro rose against the
dollar on Friday, bouncing off an eight-month low the previous
day, on talk the European Central Bank is considering stimulus
measures to cope with the euro zone debt crisis.
But concerns about a Greek default kept investors wary.
Risk aversion reigned after one of the most tumultuous
weeks on record for global financial markets as fears of a
global economic recession outweighed a new stimulus plan from
the U.S. Federal Reserve to bolster the economy.
The Fed's warning of "significant" risks to the economy
firmly favored the safe-haven dollar and long-term U.S.
Treasuries as global stocks tumbled.
The euro fell 1.3 percent against the dollar this week,
while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 1.6 percent. The euro is down 8
percent since its Aug. 29 peak at $1.45500.
The Australian dollar, a proxy for global growth, fell 5.3
percent this week, its worst week since May 23, 2010.
"Global financial markets remain under considerable
stress," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York. "The G20 statement did offer some relief to
the markets, but the positive impact has waned due to the lack
of policy specifics."
G20 finance ministers and central bankers said the euro
zone bailout fund would be bolstered and that they would take
all steps needed to ease the stresses that are hampering the
global financial system. [ID:nS1E78L2B5]
It left unclear whether they would go beyond an already
agreed widening of the EFSF bailout fund's powers, which has so
far failed to reassure markets.
The euro added to earlier gains after traders cited talk of
further supportive measures from the ECB.
"I don't think for political reasons they (the ECB) will
lower rates right away because Draghi will need to establish
credibility," said Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT
Forex.
Mario Draghi will soon replace Jean-Claude Trichet as
president of the ECB.
"But if growth remains stagnant into the end of the year, I
think they could act in the first quarter," he said.
Talk of a possible Greek default gained pace while a pledge
by the world's major economies to prevent Europe's debt crisis
from undermining banks and the global economy failed to provide
a significant boost to financial markets. [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]
In early afternoon New York trade, the euro was up 0.3
percent at $1.3504 EUR=, rising from an eight-month low of
$1.3384 struck on Thursday on trading platform EBS.
"The bounce in the euro appears corrective at this juncture
and we see more downside potential for the single currency,
especially if the ECB eases its policy stance at the next
meeting," Wells Fargo's Serebriakov said.
An ECB measure to cut rates should hurt the euro, but could
also act to assuage widespread market fears about a global
economic recession.
Markets were jittery as Greece denied reports that one
option in the debt crisis would be an orderly default with a 50
percent haircut, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) warned European
banks' writedowns on Greek bonds could exceed 25 percent.
[ID:nL5E7KN1X2] [ID:nWEA5363]
A haircut for Greek bondholders could cause the euro to
stage a relief rally because it would "reduce some
uncertainty", GFT Forex's Schlossberg said.
"The euro is moving tick-by-tick with risk appetite."
The French government cut its economic growth projections
for 2013, 2014 and 2015 following the recent downgrade of its
forecasts for this year and 2012. [ID:nL5E7KN31T] French banks
are large holders of Greek bonds.
The dollar index .DXY was down 0.3 percent at 78.228
after hitting a seven-month high of 78.798 the previous day.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent versus the yen at 76.38 JPY=,
hovering near a record low of 75.941 yen hit in August.
"For the coming weeks, we still see risk aversion
dominating until there are some more decisive steps to address
the European debt crisis which remains a key driver of market
volatility," Serebriakov said.
(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Jessica
Mortimer, Anirban Nag and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Andrew
Hay)