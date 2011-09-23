* Euro down 1.3 pct vs dlr on wk, dlr index up 1.6 pct

* Talk of ECB measures buoys euro, up from 8-mth low

* Worries resurface about Greece default, banks' exposure

* G20 say EFSF fund would be bolstered, clarity lacked

(Updates prices, adds quotes and graphics)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Sept 23 The euro rose against the dollar on Friday, bouncing off an eight-month low the previous day, on talk the European Central Bank is considering stimulus measures to cope with the euro zone debt crisis.

But concerns about a Greek default kept investors wary.

Risk aversion reigned after one of the most tumultuous weeks on record for global financial markets as fears of a global economic recession outweighed a new stimulus plan from the U.S. Federal Reserve to bolster the economy.

The Fed's warning of "significant" risks to the economy firmly favored the safe-haven dollar and long-term U.S. Treasuries as global stocks tumbled.

The euro fell 1.3 percent against the dollar this week, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 1.6 percent. The euro is down 8 percent since its Aug. 29 peak at $1.45500.

The Australian dollar, a proxy for global growth, fell 5.3 percent this week, its worst week since May 23, 2010.

"Global financial markets remain under considerable stress," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "The G20 statement did offer some relief to the markets, but the positive impact has waned due to the lack of policy specifics."

G20 finance ministers and central bankers said the euro zone bailout fund would be bolstered and that they would take all steps needed to ease the stresses that are hampering the global financial system. [ID:nS1E78L2B5]

It left unclear whether they would go beyond an already agreed widening of the EFSF bailout fund's powers, which has so far failed to reassure markets.

The euro added to earlier gains after traders cited talk of further supportive measures from the ECB.

"I don't think for political reasons they (the ECB) will lower rates right away because Draghi will need to establish credibility," said Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT Forex.

Mario Draghi will soon replace Jean-Claude Trichet as president of the ECB.

"But if growth remains stagnant into the end of the year, I think they could act in the first quarter," he said.

Talk of a possible Greek default gained pace while a pledge by the world's major economies to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and the global economy failed to provide a significant boost to financial markets. [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]

In early afternoon New York trade, the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3504 EUR=, rising from an eight-month low of $1.3384 struck on Thursday on trading platform EBS.

"The bounce in the euro appears corrective at this juncture and we see more downside potential for the single currency, especially if the ECB eases its policy stance at the next meeting," Wells Fargo's Serebriakov said.

An ECB measure to cut rates should hurt the euro, but could also act to assuage widespread market fears about a global economic recession.

Markets were jittery as Greece denied reports that one option in the debt crisis would be an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) warned European banks' writedowns on Greek bonds could exceed 25 percent. [ID:nL5E7KN1X2] [ID:nWEA5363]

A haircut for Greek bondholders could cause the euro to stage a relief rally because it would "reduce some uncertainty", GFT Forex's Schlossberg said.

"The euro is moving tick-by-tick with risk appetite."

The French government cut its economic growth projections for 2013, 2014 and 2015 following the recent downgrade of its forecasts for this year and 2012. [ID:nL5E7KN31T] French banks are large holders of Greek bonds.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Take a Look-G20, IMF/World Bank meetings [G7/G8]

Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nL5E7KM24G]

European banks in graphics link.reuters.com/qux33s

Analysis on Greek austerity plan [ID:nL5E7KM33L]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The dollar index .DXY was down 0.3 percent at 78.228 after hitting a seven-month high of 78.798 the previous day. The dollar was up 0.1 percent versus the yen at 76.38 JPY=, hovering near a record low of 75.941 yen hit in August.

"For the coming weeks, we still see risk aversion dominating until there are some more decisive steps to address the European debt crisis which remains a key driver of market volatility," Serebriakov said.

(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Jessica Mortimer, Anirban Nag and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Andrew Hay)