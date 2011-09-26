* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps weighs on euro
* German IFO data temporarily lifts euro higher
* Euro/yen off decade lows, but intervention eyed
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro dropped against the
dollar and yen on Monday, with investors skeptical that fresh
efforts by European policymakers would be enough to stem the
debt crisis.
While the euro had earlier bounced on a
better-than-expected German sentiment survey and speculation of
more support from the European Central Bank, it hit a session
low in New York trading after data on new single-family U.S.
home sales that was dismal, though in line with expectations.
Investors remain bearish about the euro's prospects, with
the single-currency on track for its worst month in 10. They
worry about policymakers' ability to put in place credible
measures to tackle the crisis.
After a weekend of being told by the United States, China
and other countries that they must get more aggressive in their
crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up
their existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund. [ID:nS1E78OO1Z]
"More significant policy actions, primarily in Europe, will
likely be needed to reverse the negative sentiment on a more
sustained basis," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist
at Wells Fargo in New York. "Until then, we see pullbacks in
the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen as a near-term buying
opportunity."
In New York trade the euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.3424
after falling to an eight-month low of $1.3360 against the
dollar EUR= in Asian trading. Against the yen it was down 0.6
percent at 102.64 yen, having earlier slid to a decade low of
101.90 EURJPY=.
Speculation that the European Central Bank might cut
interest rates to help the economy emerged after Ewald Nowotny,
an ECB governing council member, said that tightening action
cannot be excluded. [ID:nF9E7JTO1U]
Real money investors, long-term investors and proprietary
accounts liquidated positions earlier in the session but they
moved to cover short positions -- bets that the euro would fall
further -- after the German Ifo business index came in a touch
better than expected. [ID:nL5E7KQ0TM]
Investors are concerned by deep differences over whether
the European Central Bank should commit more of its resources
to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling member
countries.
"There is a fair bit of healthy scepticism about the news
flow that has emerged during the weekend with a lot of talk and
very little decisions," said Paul Robson, currency strategist
at RBS Global Banking. "The market still wants clarity and
there is very little of that."
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators had raised their net short euro positions to 79,460
contracts in the week to Sept. 20, from 54,459 contracts a week
earlier. At the same time, with speculators favouring the
dollar's liquidity, bullish bets on the greenback were at their
highest since June last year. [IMM/FX]
The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1 percent at 78.416.
While the euro and dollar were lower against the yen,
investors were wary of pushing it too much lower given the
possibility that the Bank of Japan may intervene.
"Given the elevated uncertainty, we prefer to remain
defensively positioned expecting the safe-haven yen and U.S.
dollar to continue to outperform heading into year-end," Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
said in a note.
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent versus the yen to 76.28
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent versus the yen to 76.28
month.
