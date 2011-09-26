* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps weighs on euro

* Euro influenced by German IFO data, U.S. housing data

* Euro/yen off decade lows, but intervention eyed

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro dropped against the dollar and yen on Monday as doubts about fresh efforts by European policymakers to contain the debt crisis kept investors cautious.

The euro briefly rose as global equities gained and traders said markets seemed to like comments made by Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, an ECB executive board member, about leveraging the euro zone bailout fund in an "innovative and efficient" way. For story, [ID: nS1E78P0H0]

But questions whether European authorities can put in place credible measures to tackle the crisis kept investors bearish on the euro, with the single-currency on track for its worst month in 10.

While there were no official developments from weekend International Monetary Fund and G20 meetings, most agreed a larger aid package, the recapitalization of the weakest banks, and a plan for an orderly Greek default was what Europe needed.

After a weekend of being told by the United States, China and other countries that they must get more aggressive in their crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up their existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund. [ID:nS1E78OO1Z]

"The headlines out of Europe were somewhat constructive over the weekend but overall inconclusive," said Jessica Hoversen, fx analyst at MF Global in New York. "German opposition to a Greek default and concerns over using the ECB's balance sheet to stem the crisis all stand as obstacles in the pursuit of a solution."

Finland and Germany will vote on the rescue fund this week and passage of proposed changes should bode well for the euro.

"We maintain however that the rallies in the euro will be limited."

In early afternoon New York trade the euro was at $1.3486 EUR=, down 0.1 percent on the day. It fell to an eight-month low of $1.3360 against the dollar EUR= in overseas trading. Against the yen it was down 0.3 percent at 103.02 yen, having earlier hit a decade low of 101.90 EURJPY=.

The euro had hit a New York session low after data on new single-family U.S. home sales that was dismal, though in line with expectations. Better-than-expected German Ifo business index provided the euro a temporary lift earlier in the session. [ID:nS1E78POCJ] [ID:nL5E7KQ0TM]

Investors are concerned by deep differences over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling member countries.

"There is a fair bit of healthy scepticism about the news flow that has emerged during the weekend with a lot of talk and very little decisions," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking. "The market still wants clarity and there is very little of that."

The dollar index .DXY was down 0.3 percent at 78.284.

While the euro and dollar were lower against the yen, investors were wary of pushing it too much lower given the possibility that the Bank of Japan may intervene.

The dollar slipped 0.3 percent versus the yen to 76.38 JPY=, not far from an all-time low of 75.94 yen set last month.

"Given the elevated uncertainty, we prefer to remain defensively positioned expecting the safe-haven yen and U.S. dollar to continue to outperform heading into year-end," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said in a note.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)