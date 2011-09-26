* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps weighs on euro

NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro dropped against the dollar and yen on Monday as disappointment with new efforts by European policymakers to contain the euro zone debt crisis again raised the specter of a Greek debt default.

Investors are reluctant to commit to longer term investments because of conflicting reports suggesting European officials are considering bold new action to solve the crisis and statements of denial.

The latest focus is that European officials are now seeking ways to beef up the existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund, yet investors are skeptical. [ID:nS1E78OO1Z]

While there were no official developments from weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20, most agreed a larger aid package, the recapitalization of the weakest banks, and a plan for an orderly Greek default were what Europe needed.

"Everyone is starting to realize that a Greek default is not only possible but also probable, and given the impact it would have on banks in Europe and financial markets around the world, it is time to stop playing around with the BB guns and bring out the bazookas," said Kathy Lien, director of global research & analysis at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Finland and Germany will vote on the rescue fund this week, and passage of proposed changes should bode well for the euro, though Lien points out that Oct. 3 -- when Greece expects to receive the greenlight for its next tranche of aid -- is a key focus.

Germany, however, does not believe that a decision will be made that quickly, Lien said.

"If Greece fails to receive more aid by mid October, they would be forced to default," said Lien.

In late afternoon New York trade the euro was at $1.34826 EUR=EBS, down 0.1 percent on the day on electronic trading platform EBS.

It had hit an eight-month low of $1.3360 against the dollar prior to the New York session. Against the yen it was down 0.2 percent at 103.109 yen, having earlier touched a decade low of 101.946 EURJPY=EBS.

But the deep concern is on differences over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling member countries.

Greece's finance minister, Evangelos Venizelos, is to hold a news conference at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, the country's finance ministry said; it did not provide any further information.

The euro briefly rose as global equities gained and traders said markets seemed to like comments made by Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, an ECB executive board member, about leveraging the euro zone bailout fund in an "innovative and efficient" way. For story, [ID: nS1E78P0H0]

The gains quickly reversed amid questions on whether European authorities can put in place credible measures to tackle the crisis, keeping investors bearish on the euro. The single currency is on track for its worst month in 10.

"The headlines out of Europe were somewhat constructive over the weekend but overall inconclusive," said Jessica Hoversen, fx analyst at MF Global in New York. "German opposition to a Greek default and concerns over using the ECB's balance sheet to stem the crisis all stand as obstacles in the pursuit of a solution."

Hoversen said rallies in the euro will be limited.

While the euro and dollar were lower against the yen, investors were wary of pushing it too much lower given the possibility that the Bank of Japan may intervene.

The dollar slipped 0.1 percent versus the yen to 76.480, with the session low at 76.217 JPY=EBS, not far from an all-time low of 75.941 yen set last month on EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari and Julie Haviv; Editing by Leslie Adler)