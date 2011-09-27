* German FinMin Schaeuble: boosting rescue fund silly idea

* Spain EconMin: No plans for 2 trln euro bailout fund

* Wariness about Japan intervention keeps yen in check

By Julie Haviv and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 27 The euro rose against the dollar for a third straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes European policymakers are planning to boost a bailout fund, but gains could be fleeting given investors remain cautious.

Talk of coordinated action to contain the euro zone debt crisis was accompanied by denials from policymakers that bailout cash would be increased. That frustrated investors eager for a lasting solution to the region's drama.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, for instance, said on Tuesday that raising the euro zone bailout fund is a "silly idea," and would mean some of the economies within the region could lose their AAA rating. See [ID:nB4E7HT00X].

When talk of leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility first became public last week credit rating agency Standard & Poor's warned that such a move could trigger ratings downgrades for Germany and France. [ID:nW1E7JUO2F]

Spain's economy minister Elena Salgado also downplayed the rescue fund speculation, saying plans to extend the region's EFSF bailout fund to 2 trillion euros were not on the table. [ID:nL5E7KR0TO].

She also tempered expectations of a radical and swift action by European policymakers to contain the worsening debt crisis.

Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope for the euro zone crisis and the fact policymakers may have a firmer grip on it bode well for risk taking. Global stocks rallied as U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds fell. For story on stocks and bonds, [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]

"Uncertainty remains high with Finland voting on the new EFSF2 tomorrow and Germany on Thursday," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "For the market is it increasingly important that these votes are passed and that Slovakia also supports the new vehicle."

The euro could retrace some of its recent losses if the new rescue fund is passed, if there is an agreement as to how it will be used and if a plan is put in place for an orderly restructuring of Greek debt, she said.

In early afternoon New York trading, the euro rose 0.5 percent against the dollar EUR=EBS to $1.3608, way above an eight-month low of $1.33600 hit on Monday.

Scotia's base case remains that the euro does retrace some of its losses into year-end, but does not rally to new highs, Sutton said.

The euro remains vulnerable to declines and investors are still cautious.

Indicators such as the relative strength index suggested the euro may be near oversold territory, while traders said investors were still looking to sell the euro on any rally.

"A lot of investors are looking to reset new short euro positions around $1.36," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

The strategy to sell into a bounce in the euro was widespread as doubts persisted over policymakers' ability to craft a plan quickly to deal with the escalating crisis.

Higher-risk growth-linked currencies also rebounded after a recent sharp sell-off, helped by firmer equities. The Aussie dollar AUD=D4 was up 1.2 percent against the U.S. dollar at US$0.9958. The Kiwi dollar NZD=D4 gained 1.9 percent to at US$0.7948.

The U.S. dollar traded 0.3 percent higher at 76.58 yen JPY=EBS, hovering close to a record low of 75.94 yen set last month, keeping intervention from the Bank of Japan to stem its currency's gains high on radar screens. The yen has strengthened nearly 6 percent so far this year.

