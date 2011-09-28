* Greece lenders to resume mission on Thursday
* Month and quarter-end flows seen swaying euro
* Investors await Fed Chairman Bernanke speech
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The euro rose for the fourth
straight day against the dollar on Wednesday on cautious
optimism Greece's lenders will give it bailout funds crucial to
avoid a near-term default on its debt.
Month-end two-way flows dominated euro price action, with
U.S. corporations and speculators selling the single-currency
as central banks bought it, a trader said.
The euro was also supported by data showing inflation in
Germany ticked up. That should ease pressure on the European
Central Bank to lower rates.
EU and IMF inspectors return to Greece on Thursday to
decide whether Athens has done enough to secure a new batch of
aid vital to avoid bankruptcy. Germany suggested a new bailout
may have to be renegotiated. For story see [ID:nL5E7KS0AC]
Finland on Thursday voted to grant additional powers to the
euro zone bailout fund, giving support to the euro. The
proposal, which euro zone leaders agreed to in July, needs to
be approved by the parliaments of all the euro zone nations.
"With 10 of the 17 member eurogroup having ratified a
bailout fund, there is no question that Europe is clearing each
hurdle slowly and inching closer to a broader and more
ambitious plan to expand their resources and prevent
contagion," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at
GFT Forex.
In late morning New York trade, the euro was up 0.2 percent
at $1.3618 EUR=, but down from a one-week high of $1.3690 hit
in the overseas session in which a U.S. investment bank was
cited as a large buyer.
If European policymakers do not acknowledge that a Greece
deal is in the works quickly, the relief rally could come to an
end, Lien said.
"Although currencies and equities have held on to their
gains, the price action in the market suggests that the
patience of investors is wearing thin," Lien said.
Fears of a near-term Greece default and its impact on
Europe's banking system is largely behind the euro's slide of
about 5.2 percent against the dollar this month. It has gained
1.8 percent so far this year.
Talk of proposals to leverage up the region's 440 billion
euro rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility
-- buoyed demand for riskier assets this week.
But media reports suggested a split had opened within the
euro zone over Greece's bailout terms, highlighting one of the
many hurdles lying ahead for policymakers trying to resolve the
debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7KS00J]
"Markets remain intensely focused on European developments,
where only slow and tentative progress in addressing the
region's debt crisis is being made," said Nick Bennenbroek,
head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.
"European currencies are higher, although the sense is that
the region's currencies remain vulnerable to 'surprise'
headlines."
Market participants said risky assets should be supported
by demand from money managers adjusting their portfolio
weighting to compensate for the fall in value of some assets.
"After the weekend when there was talk about leveraging the
EFSF to around 2 trillion euro, markets have gone marginally
more risk seeking," said Jeff Kendrew, currency strategist at
Nomura.
"You've got that and month-end and quarter-end refinancing
flows which are positive for the euro given its sell-off this
month."
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 76.48 yen JPY=, near a
record low of 75.941 hit in August on trading platform EBS.
Investors awaited a late afternoon speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to see if he offers some reaction
to the market's mostly negative response to last week's
Operation Twist by the U.S. central bank.
Any hint that even more monetary easing may further boost
the euro to the detriment of the dollar.
