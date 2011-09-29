* Euro rises, but strength limited as debt fears linger

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 29 The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday as Germany approved an expansion of the euro zone rescue fund, but the single currency could be vulnerable to selling as investors book profits before month-end.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition party voted to enhance the Euro Zone Financial Stability Fund's powers, joining 10 other countries that have approved an expansion that would increase the euro zone's firepower to help debt-ridden countries. [ID:nB4E7KG01O]

Hopes that policymakers are finally acting to prevent the debt crisis from worsening have supported the euro in the past few sessions, lifting it off an eight-month low of $1.3360 set on Monday. But traders cautioned the euro's rally may lose steam ahead of offers suspected around $1.3680-1.3700.

"There's been a little bit of a relief rally given that there was such strong support for the measure in Germany," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Payments in Washington. "But being month end, the euro might be a sell up here at these higher levels."

The euro EUR=EBS last rose 0.6 percent to $1.3617, having peaked at $1.36799 on trading platform EBS. It also gained 1.1 percent to 104.78 yen EURJPY=EBS and 0.1 percent to 1.2196 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS.

Optimism that the next tranche of Greece's bailout funds will be approved also gave support to the euro.

But analysts said investors were wary of pushing the euro higher until euro zone officials have a credible plan to prevent Greece's debt problems from spreading to Italy and Spain.

Talk of Asian sovereign supply in the $1.3700 area could cap any significant gains.

"I'm not sure where we go from here (on the debt crisis) but I think the path of least resistance is still lower with any rallies likely to be sold," said a trader in London.

On the downside, traders reported demand from model-based accounts around $1.3580 with stop-loss orders below. Support is seen around $1.3485, a 61.8 percent retracement of its advance to $1.3360 from $1.36909 this week.

Resistance lies around $1.3715, the 61.8 percent retracement of its decline to $1.3360 from $1.3937 in the second half of September.

The euro remained on track to post its worst month in 10 months and its worst quarter since mid-2010 against the dollar.

The dollar JPY= rose 0.5 percent to 76.92 yen, though still not far from the record low of 75.941 hit in August.

The dollar extended gains slightly after U.S. data showed jobless claims fell in the latest week, while the economy grew at a 1.3 percent rate in the second quarter, above a prior 1 percent estimate.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index .DXY slipped 0.2 percent to 77.704, with some analysts saying its safe-haven appeal may have been undermined by expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke said Wednesday the U.S. central bank may act if inflation falls further [ID:nS1E78R1VZ]

Inflation expectations in the United States are already very low, with the gap between yields on 10-year Treasury notes and their inflation-protected counterparts falling to 1.70 percent last week, the lowest since September 2010.

Traders said month-end flows and portfolio reallocation dominated some of the volumes, while a Jewish holiday has kept some market participants on the sidelines. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong in London; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)