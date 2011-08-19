SYDNEY Aug 19 The U.S. dollar was holding modest gains in Asia on Friday, after a raft of weak U.S. economic data and concerns about European banks sent skittish investors piling into Treasuries.

Rising fears of another global recession hammered stocks, with the Nasdaq plunging more than 5 percent, while European equities suffered their biggest daily fall in 2.5-years as banks took a beating. [ID:nL5E7JI3UN]

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks its performance against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 74.371, though these gains were somewhat grudging as the United States has plenty of its own troubles.

Recent data hightened concerns that the United States will head back into recession at the same time the country's rising debt load and record deficit leave the Federal Reserve with fewer options to stimulate growth. [ID:nTOPMACRO]

The data sparked a frenzy of safe-haven buying with gold scaling a fresh record peak above $1,830 and 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hitting a deep low of 1.97 percent. They were last at 2.0659 percent.

The euro slipped 0.8 percent to $1.4303 EUR= after an unnamed Euro zone bank borrowed $500 million in one-week dollars from the European Central Bank. That sent interbank lending rates soaring with the USD Libor/OIS spread blowing out to 19 basis points, the highest level in 12 months. Three-month Libor also struck four-month highs at 2.9778 percent.

"In this situation where we are becoming more concerned about funding, it is natural that the U.S. dollar does well," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac.

"We are still within a very well rehearsed range of $1.41-$1.45," he added.

Yet, the traditional safe-havens of yen and Swiss franc were restrained by fears of intervention.

The greenback rose to 0.7944 franc CHF= from 0.7822, while it was flat at 76.49 yen JPY=, not far from its record low of 76.25 yen struck in March.

Japanese authorities warned traders to keep their guard against additional intervention to slow the racy yen [ID:nL3E7JI25I]. The central bank of Switzerland intervened in the forward market earlier this week and is engineering negative interest rates.

Commodity currencies were the biggest underperformers, with the New Zealand dollar falling nearly 2 percent NZD=D4 to $0.8196. The Aussie AUD=D4 skidded to $1.0338 from this week's high above $1.0600, while the Canadian dollars CAD=D4 eased more than a cent to $0.9919.

Traders were cautious of Asian currencies after the Singapore dollar SGD= suffered an unusually violent fall on Thursday amid talk of hedge funds closing short U.S. positions.

The Singapore dollar dropped nearly two cents to $1.2011 and was last at $1.2162.