Sterling rally halts around four-week high
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
TOKYO Jan 29 The dollar briefly rose about 0.4 percent to as high as 103.39 yen after the Turkish central bank raised interest rates more than many market players had expected to defend the Turkish lira.
The Australian dollar gained roughly 0.2 percent against the dollar to $0.8790 as the lira rose about 3 percent after the central bank's decision.
LONDON, March 22 Emerging assets slipped on Wednesday after a slide on Wall Street, with stocks snapping an eight-day winning streak, though the South African rand briefly firmed after data showed a narrower current account gap.
LONDON, March 22 The premium that investors demand to hold U.S. over German government debt was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors began to doubt promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.