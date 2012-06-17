WELLINGTON, June 18 The euro hit a three-week
high against the U.S. dollar after official Greek election
projections showed parties committed to Greece's
multi-billion-euro bailout were on course to secure a slim
parliamentary majority.
The euro rose to around $1.2730 according to Reuters
data in early Australasian Monday trade, from around $1.2655
late in New York on Friday. It hit its strongest since May 22
according to Reuters charts.
Against the yen, it rose to 100.28 yen versus
99.53 yen late on Friday.
Official vote projections from Greece's interior ministry
showed the pro-bailout New Democracy taking 29.5 percent of the
vote, with SYRIZA in second place with 27.1 percent. The
Socialist PASOK followed in third place with 12.3 percent.
The dollar rose to around 78.90 yen, compared with
78.65 yen in late trade in New York on Friday, while currencies
considered to be high risk, including the Australian and New
Zealand dollar rose.
