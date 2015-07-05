WELLINGTON, July 6 The euro fell sharply on
Monday after Greeks looked to have overwhelmingly rejected the
austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money.
The euro fell about 1.4 percent against its U.S.
counterpart to $1.0955, and by 2.1 percent against the
yen to 133.50 yen.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 122.05 yen.
The New Zealand and Australian dollars
also fell as much as 0.8 percent in early trading.
The latest reports from Greece said around 60 percent of
those voting in the referendum had backed the government and
rejected the bailout conditions.
(Writing by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Kevin Liffey)