WELLINGTON, July 6 The euro fell sharply on Monday after Greeks looked to have overwhelmingly rejected the austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money.

The euro fell about 1.4 percent against its U.S. counterpart to $1.0955, and by 2.1 percent against the yen to 133.50 yen.

The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 122.05 yen.

The New Zealand and Australian dollars also fell as much as 0.8 percent in early trading.

The latest reports from Greece said around 60 percent of those voting in the referendum had backed the government and rejected the bailout conditions.

